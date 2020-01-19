Freya Anderson Busts Out 1:56.06 200 Free For First Time Ever Under 1:57

2020 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP
- Saturday, January 18th & Sunday, January 19th
- Olympic Aquatic Centre Wezenberg, Antwerp, Belgium
- 50m (LCM)
18-year-old Freya Anderson already turned some heads with a gold medal-worthy 100m free swim last night in Antwerp, registering a time of 53.81 for her quickest in-season ever.
This morning on day 2 of this 2020 Flanders Cup, Anderson logged another impressive outing, stopping the clock in 25.06 to become Great Britain’s 6th fastest 50m free in history with the final yet to go.
Flash forward to the women’s 200m free final at the meet and Anderson has crushed another lifetime best, hitting the wall in a big-time 1:56.06.
After establishing herself as the top-seeded swimmer in the event with a morning swim of 1:58.78, the only time under 2:00, the Ellesmere Titan unleashed her best-ever performance and sole outing under 1:57 tonight.
Splitting 57.34/58.72, Anderson’s 1:56.06 performance tonight obliterated her previous personal best of 1:57.51, a time she produced to place 12th at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships. In that semi-final, Anderson split 56.87/1:00.64, showing how much the teen has improved on the front half while keeping up the momentum in the home stretch.
With her first-ever sub-1:57 effort tonight, Anderson now becomes Great Britain’s 3rd fastest performer ever in the women’s 200m free and the quickest since 2014.
Her outing this evening crushed the previous meet record set by Dutch Olympic veteran Femke Heemskerk of 1:56.54 2 years ago.
All-Time British Female 200m Freestyle Performers:
|1
|Joanne Jackson
|Loughboro Un
|86
|13th Fina World Champs2009
|Rome
|1
|28/07/09
|1:55.54
|2
|Siobhan-Marie O’Connor
|Loughboro Un
|95
|Commonwealth Games 2014
|Glasgow
|1
|24/07/14
|1:55.82
|3
|Freya Anderson
|Ellesmere
|01
|2020 Flanders Cup
|1:56.06
|4
|Caitlin McClatchey
|Northampton
|85
|13th Fina World Champs2009
|Rome
|1
|28/07/09
|1:56.62
|5
|Rebecca Adlington
|Nova Centurion
|89
|2008 British Championships
|Sheffield
|1
|05/04/08
|1:56.76
Did not expect that at all. Thought she would PB but not by that much. If it’s anything like the SCM season then there is still more time to drop as well.
Oooop. That’s a bit naughty. 1.55 let’s goo. Shame the 200m freestyle has about 10 realistic medal contenders sjhssj
So many contenders, probably one of the most stacked events heading into this year. I would say Pellegrini, Titmus, Ledecky, Sjostrom, Ruck, Haughey, Yang, Anderson and McKeon are all capable of winning medals.
Exciting season ahead for Anderson, and all of us who have followed her progress for many years.
I’d totally forgotten SMOC swam 1.55 as an 18 year old. The most versatile British swimmer of all time? 53/1.55 free, 57s fly, 1.06 breast, 2.06 IM, was also a Euro Junior 400IM champ… Certainly hard to beat.
In that period (2014) O’ Connor was extremely strong in free, fly and breast also on international stage: looked the perfect 200 Imer, even capable to defeat the Iron Lady.