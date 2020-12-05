German National Teamer Julia Mrozinski Signs NLI with Tennessee for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Julia Mrozinski from Hamburg, Germany announced her commitment to the University of Tennessee beginning in the 2021-22 school year. Writing on social media, she said:

“After this tough year, I couldn’t be happier to announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee!!! I‘m so proud to be a lady vol next year!! Thanks to everyone who supported me! GO VOLS 🧡🧡🧡🧡 #rockytop 🍊🍊”

Mrozinski is a big add to an already stellar recruiting class for the Vols. She will join Amber Myers, Asia Minnes (#20), Brooklyn Douthwright, Cory Shanks, Josephine Fuller (“Best of the Rest), Kate McCarville (“Best of the Rest), Lauren Wetherell, Samantha Huff, Sara Stotler, Summer Eaker, and Summer Smith (“Best of the Rest) in Knoxville next fall.

Mrozinski swims for the club team SGS Hamburg and specializes mainly in free, fly, and IM. She has represented Germany internationally in Europe and on the world stage. She competed at 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, contributing the third leg (54.28) to the German women’s 4×100 free relay in prelims; they finished 8th and earned a berth in the final. In that race, she swam the second leg (55.02) as Germany placed 8th overall. She also competed at FINA World Junior Championships in 2017, making the A finals of the 200 fly (5th) and 200 IM (8th).

In 2019, she earned best times in the 50/100/200 free. The 200 free came at German Long Course Championships, where she took home a silver medal only .11 behind Annika Bruhn, and edging Reva Foos (by .17) and Sarah Koehler (by .28).

Her fastest 200 fly comes from her silver-medal performance in 2016 at the LEN European Junior Championships. She achieved her best 100 fly time at the Swim Cup Eindhoven earlier that spring. In 2015 she competed at the European Games in Baku and clocked a lifetime best in the 200 IM in prelims.

100m fly – 1:00.40 (53.15)

200m fly – 2:10.16 (1:54.73)

50m free – 25.67 (22.40)

100m free – 55.19 (48.27)

200m free – 1:58.28 (1:43.67)

400m free – 4:13.71 (4:44.26)

200m IM –2:15.02 (1:58.75)

Mrozinski’s best converted times would have made her an A-finalist in the 100/200 free and 200 fly, a B-finalist in the 400 free and 100 fly, and a C-finalist in the 50 free and 200 IM at 2020 SEC Championships. Her freestyle times will also make her a valuable asset on all five Tennessee relays.

