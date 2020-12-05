Pace Edwards Takes NCAA-Qualifying Times to D3 WashU in St. Louis

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Pace Edwards has committed to swim at Washington University in St. Louis beginning in the fall of 2021.

I am beyond thrilled to officially announce my commitment to Washington University in St Louis to continue my career in both swimming and academics! Thank you to God and everyone who contributed during this process! Go Bears! 🐻🔴🟢 @WASHUBears @TKALions pic.twitter.com/OS8tkFlVfW — Pace (@pace_edwards) September 6, 2020

Edwards, who attends the private Kings Academy in West Palm Beach and trains with Flood Aquatics, is primarily a middle-distance freestyler. He finished 3rd in both the 200 free and 500 free at the Florida 1A High School State Championship meet in mid-November.

The story of 2020 for Edwards are the huge drops he’s come across after returning to competition after the coronavirus protocols loosened and allowed competition to resume.

Including a non-sanctioned intrasquad time trial for Flood Aquatics’ top-end swimmers, he dopped almost a second off his 100 free, almost 3 seconds off his 200 free, and more than 7 seconds off his 500 free.

His times at that unsanctioned time trial in both the 200 free and 500 free would have slid him into NCAA scoring territory

Edwards’ Progression Post-COVID

Best Time Pre-Pandemic Best Time Post-Pandemic (Sanctioned) Best Time Post-Pandemic (Non-Sanctioned) 50 free 22.02 21.41 — 100 free 46.61 45.89 45.65 200 free 1:41.21 1:39.02 1:38.51 500 free 4:34.80 4:30.29 4:27.71

The Washington University men’s team finished 5th out of 8 teams at last year’s UAA conference championship meet. At that meet, Edwards’ best times in the 200 free would’ve been a top-3 finish, and his 500 free would have placed in the top 6. He’ll join a WashU program that had no A-finalists in the 200 free last season at their conference meet, but that had then-freshman Mason Kelber finish 3rd in the 500 free.

Only 1 swimmer in WashU program history has been under 1:39 in the 200 free – Alex Beyer, who swam 1:37.71 in 2009.

He joins a big-time recruiting class for WashU that includes Jonathan Kim, Jeffrey Forbes, and Ryan Hillery. Kim, like Edwards, is from Florida.

