Iona Anderson Breaks Kaylee McKeown’s Aussie Age Record With 58.43 100 Back

2024 AUSTRALIAN OLYMPIC TRIALS

In what was a history-making final of the women’s 100 backstroke at the Australian Olympic Trials, 18-year-old Iona Anderson added her name to the record board despite falling shy of landing an Olympic berth.

Kaylee McKeown recorded the second-fastest swim in history, Mollie O’Callaghan became the fourth swimmer to dip under the 58-second barrier, and Anderson took down a National Age Record that was established by McKeown during her rise to prominence.

Anderson swam to a new lifetime best of 58.43 to touch third, lowering McKeown’s Aussie Age Record for 18-year-old girls of 58.52 established in January 2020 at the South Australia State Championships.

Anderson came within .01 of McKeown’s record last month at the Swimming WA Season Opener, though her 58.53 clocking was done during the front half of a 200 and it’s not clear if the record would’ve stood if she was under it (it still doesn’t appear in the Swimming Australia Portal as an official time).

Prior to that swim, Anderson’s previous best time stood at 59.12, set in the final of the 2024 World Championships in Doha where she was the silver medalist behind American Claire Curzan (58.29).

Split Comparison

Anderson, Feb 2024 Anderson, May 2024 Anderson, June 2024
28.59 28.33 28.44
59.12 (30.53) 58.53 (30.20) 58.43 (29.99)

Race Video

Anderson is the sixth Australian woman to break 59 seconds in the 100 back, moving past Minna Atherton and Madi Wilson to rank #4 all-time.

All-Time Australian Performers, Women’s 100 Back (LCM)

  1. Kaylee McKeown, 57.33 – 2023
  2. Mollie O’Callaghan, 57.88 – 2024
  3. Emily Seebohm, 58.23 – 2012
  4. Iona Anderson, 58.43 – 2024
  5. Minna Atherton, 58.60 – 2019
  6. Madi Wilson, 58.75 – 2015
  7. Jaclyn Barclay, 59.28 – 2024
  8. Belinda Hocking, 59.29 – 2012
  9. Hannah Fredericks, 59.44 – 2024
  10. Holly Barratt, 59.66 – 2017

Anderson slots into #6 in the world this season.

2023-2024 LCM Women 100 Back

KayleeAUS
McKEOWN
10/21
57.33 WR
2Regan
SMITH 		USA57.5105/26
3Mollie
O'CALLAGHAN		AUS57.8806/11
4Kylie
MASSE 		CAN57.9405/15
5Claire
CURZAN 		USA58.2902/13
6Iona
ANDERSON		AUS58.4306/11
7Katharine
BERKOFF 		USA58.6112/01
View Top 31»

With the 100 back semis having close proximity to the 200 free final in Paris, it’s possible O’Callaghan, the world record holder in the 200 free, will opt out of the 100 back at the Olympics, which would open the door for Anderson to land a spot in Paris.

Juxtaposed to the women’s 100 breast, where none of the swimmers were under the Australian Olympic Qualifying Time, the top four in the 100 back were under it (59.62), including the top three by more than a full second.

In This Story

4
AsianAussieAmerican
6 minutes ago

Amazing that Toohey and Anderson broke the age records of two of the best swimmers of all time. Lots to be excited about with the future.

2
0
Reply
Genevieve Nnaji
27 minutes ago

Iona Anderson will likely swim 100 back in Paris as MOC won’t swim it.

6
0
Reply
Andy
29 minutes ago

Australia has such crazy depth in the 100 free and 100 back. Wish they could spare some for the 100 fly and 100 breast (although Sienna Toohey will prob fill that hole by next year)

10
0
Reply
AsianAussieAmerican
Reply to  Andy
8 minutes ago

I would say the 100M fly has good depth too, lots in 57 territory and still quite young. Just need a couple to make the jump!

2
0
Reply

