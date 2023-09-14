IOC Delays Decision on New Sport Additions for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

The IOC and Los Angeles 2028 Olympics organizers have delayed the announcement of the location of the new sports that will be added for the upcoming Games.

Nine new sports are vying to be added to the schedule:

Motorsport

Cricket

Karate

Baseball/Softball

Lacrosse

Breaking

Kickboxing

Squash

Flag Football

The IOC was supposed to discuss the choice of sports to add at an executive board meeting hosted remotely from Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland. Each host can propose new sports for the Olympic schedule, though ratification by the IOC is required.

“Due to ongoing discussions between the IOC and the (LA2028) Organising Committee, the Olympic Programme Commission has not yet had the opportunity to hold its meeting to prepare its final recommendation for the IOC Executive Board,” the IOC said in a statement.

“As a consequence, the sports programme for the Olympic Games LA28 will be discussed during a later IOC Executive Board meeting, to take place at a date to be decided.”

The IOC has focused on sports with global appeal, especially among younger demographics, and sports with relatively low cost and athlete footprints as part of a mission to increase the sustainability of the Games.

Successful applicants would only be included for one edition of the Games, though among hopefuls, the dream is that an Olympic appearance increases visibility and leads to bigger growth in the sport and future appearances.

A few of the sports on the table have been in the Olympics in the past. Karate and softball/baseball were all part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, though none of those sports will be held in Paris.

Momentum appears to be growing behind cricket. Besides the sport’s massive global appeal, especially in Olympic growth markets like Asia and Africa, American-based Major League Cricket launched in 2023. Huge investments in that scheme from powerful people will undoubtedly catch the attention of Los Angeles organizers.