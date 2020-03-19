IOC Chair Kirsty Coventry: “Athletes Want The Olympic Games To Continue”

Olympic swimmer-turned-Zimbabwean Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts & Recreation, Kirsty Coventry, posted a statement concerning the most recent meeting of the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission.

As Chairperson of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, Coventry’s video posted via Twitter below thanks the over 220 athlete representatives from around the world, as well as IOC President Thomas Bach and IOC experts and who took part in the over 2-hour call conducted yesterday, March 18th.

Per Coventry’s message, during the call athletes expressed concern for Olympic qualification in light of dozens of key competitions across all of sport being cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide outbreak.

However, Coventry says she finds it encouraging that athletes ‘want the Games to continue’ for July and implores them to ‘keep doing what they’re doing.’

The statement about the Olympic Games continuing struck a nerve with several fellow athletes, including Brazilian Bruno Fratus, 2019 World Championships silver medalist in the men’s 50m freestyle.

“Kirsty, as a fellow swimmer and Olympian I’d urge you to reconsider and consult with some other athletes around the world. Not sure if you’re aware of the many athletes like myself incapable of even training,” reads one of three responses from Fratus.

“Also, the advice of “keep doing what you’re doing” seems disconnected with reality when we have world leaders daily on television asking people to stay home and isolate ourselves.”

Finally, Fratus opines, “Postponing the Olympic Games would not only give the world peace of mind but also allow that everyone could prepare properly, ensure fairness and maintain the technical level of the competition. Much love from Brazil #tokyo2021.”

Zimbabwe’s most-decorated athlete, Coventry collected 7 Olympic medals, including back-to-back 200m backstroke gold medals at the 2004 and 2008 Games. She also was a mainstay on the World Championships scene, competing at every edition from 2000 through 2016. In Rio, Coventry acted as flag bearer and went on to place 11th in the 100m backstroke and 6th in the 200m backstroke.

Since retiring from competitive swimming after the 2016 Rio Olympics, Coventry has been active on the administration side of sports internationally. In February 2018, Coventry was appointed Chairperson of the IOC Athletes’ Commission and has previously served on the Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), as well as a member of the WADA Athletic Committee.

She was appointed Zimbabwe’s Minister of Sport in the fall of 2018.