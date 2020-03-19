IOC Chair Kirsty Coventry: “Athletes Want The Olympic Games To Continue”

Olympic swimmer-turned-Zimbabwean Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts & Recreation, Kirsty Coventry, posted a statement concerning the most recent meeting of the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission.
As Chairperson of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, Coventry’s video posted via Twitter below thanks the over 220 athlete representatives from around the world, as well as IOC President Thomas Bach and IOC experts and who took part in the over 2-hour call conducted yesterday, March 18th.
Per Coventry’s message, during the call athletes expressed concern for Olympic qualification in light of dozens of key competitions across all of sport being cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide outbreak.
However, Coventry says she finds it encouraging that athletes ‘want the Games to continue’ for July and implores them to ‘keep doing what they’re doing.’
The statement about the Olympic Games continuing struck a nerve with several fellow athletes, including Brazilian Bruno Fratus, 2019 World Championships silver medalist in the men’s 50m freestyle.
“Kirsty, as a fellow swimmer and Olympian I’d urge you to reconsider and consult with some other athletes around the world. Not sure if you’re aware of the many athletes like myself incapable of even training,” reads one of three responses from Fratus.
“Also, the advice of “keep doing what you’re doing” seems disconnected with reality when we have world leaders daily on television asking people to stay home and isolate ourselves.”
Finally, Fratus opines, “Postponing the Olympic Games would not only give the world peace of mind but also allow that everyone could prepare properly, ensure fairness and maintain the technical level of the competition. Much love from Brazil #tokyo2021.”
Zimbabwe’s most-decorated athlete, Coventry collected 7 Olympic medals, including back-to-back 200m backstroke gold medals at the 2004 and 2008 Games. She also was a mainstay on the World Championships scene, competing at every edition from 2000 through 2016. In Rio, Coventry acted as flag bearer and went on to place 11th in the 100m backstroke and 6th in the 200m backstroke.
Since retiring from competitive swimming after the 2016 Rio Olympics, Coventry has been active on the administration side of sports internationally. In February 2018, Coventry was appointed Chairperson of the IOC Athletes’ Commission and has previously served on the Foundation Board of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), as well as a member of the WADA Athletic Committee.
She was appointed Zimbabwe’s Minister of Sport in the fall of 2018.
The 1964 Tokyo Olympics were held from October 10-24, 1964. That would be a good time for the 2020 ones as well. Nice time of year in east Asia.
US Swimming trials for the 1964 Tokyo Olys were held from August 29-September 3 in Astoria, New York. This could be done at a similar time in 2020 (ten weeks later than currently scheduled).
It’s amazing how fast she turned into a sports bureaucrat who is so out of touch with the athletes
Yeah, well people in hell want icewater.
Fratus nailed it. Her statement seems very shortsighted.
My suspicion is that there is a big divide between swimmers and the rest of the Olympic world. The interruptions are far more devastating for swimmers than other sports. I can’t think of many other sports where it will be as hard as it is for swimmer for athletes to find ways to train.
And if we pretend that a delay in the Olympics, that all of the swimmers will just pack up and stay home for 3 months and not continue to fight for training…I think we’re kidding ourselves.
I think there must be plenty of other sports affected.
Track and field are okay, but sports ranging from rowing to martial arts via football (soccer) and track cycling all require either specialist (probably closed) facilities access or being very close to other people.
I think it must be at least 50%, not accounting for athletes in countries where lockdown means no athlete can train.
IOC also need to consider what stars will be there. If the NBA, Champions League and Wimbledon reschedule events to during the Olympics will Lebron, Mbappe and Federe be choosing the Olympics?
Very good point, I hadn’t considered that she was not just talking to swimmers. We are definitely one of the more facility-dependent sports of the summer Olympics, many others can at least do drills or extremely specific S&C work in their backyard or basement. A bit harder for us to even approach specificity (maybe Versa will make a relative killing over the next few months).
At this point holding them later in the summer or early fall might be a more viable option than July 2020 or July 2021.