Indiana To Host Purdue On Senior Day

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will square off with archrival Purdue on Jan. 25. The meet is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET at the Counsilman Billingsley Aquatic Center.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

The one-day dual meet is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. with 14 swimming events and two diving events.

The order of events for swimming will be 200 medley relay, 1,000 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 500 freestyle 100 butterfly, 200 IM, and 400 freestyle relay.

Diving will run during the meet and during the swimming breaks with both the 1M and 3M events

SENIORS HONORED

Before the meet beings, the Indiana University swim and dive program will honor the following seniors: Wyeth Brock, Hope Hayward, Maria Paula Heitmann, Cassy Jernberg, Shelby Koontz, Mohamed Samy, Hannah Leybo (trainer), Josiah Parr (swim manager), and Jim Schuman (swim manager).

GOULD, PEPLOWSKI HONORED BY BIG TEN

Indiana junior diver Mory Gould was named Big Ten Diver of the Week, while sophomore Noelle Peplowski was named Co-Swimmer of the Week on Jan. 15 for their efforts in the Michigan dual. The honors marked the first for each athlete and the first received by a Hoosier since the calendar turned to 2020.

HOOSIERS FALL IN DUAL AGAINST MICHIGAN

For the first time since the 2016 season, the Indiana men’s swimming and diving team was unable to topple the Michigan Wolverines in a dual meet, as Michigan took down both the men’s team (160-140) and the women’s team (186-114) on Jan. 11.

A total of five Hoosiers claimed multiple victories in the meet, highlighted by Mory Gould capturing titles in both diving events and Noelle Peplowski sweeping the breaststroke events. On top of individual event wins, Bruno Blaskovic, Brendan Burns, and Mohamed Samy also helped Indiana coast to a 400 freestyle relay event championship.

BURNS, SAMY NAMED BIG TEN SWIMMERS OF THE WEEK

Indiana University senior Mohamed Samy and freshman Brendan Burns were named Big Ten Swimmer of the Week and Big Ten Freshman of the Week, respectively, the league office announced on Nov. 27, 2019. The honors of the first of the season for each swimmer and the first collected by a Hoosier this season.

IU SPLITS TWO MEETS WITH TEXAS, LOUISVILLE

The Indiana men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both toppled No. 9/11 Louisville in both the long-course (197-84, 166-115) and short-course (189.5-91.5, 142-139) meets but fell to No. 2/8 Texas (157.5-121.5, 146-134) and (160-118, 168-113) at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center on Nov. 8-9. All six teams competing in the meet were ranked inside the top-20 of the TYR Dual Meet Rankings.

MEN’S TEAM DOMINATES BIG TEN OPPONENTS

The Indiana men’s swimming and diving teams defeated both Iowa (245-55) and Michigan (165-135) at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center the first Saturday in November.

For the second-straight meet, senior Mohamed Samy was electric. He posted three event times inside the top-10 nationally to this point in the season, to include the nation-leading time in both the 100 free (43.20) and the 200 IM (1:44.95) and the fourth-fastest time in the 200 free (1:35.30).

INDIANA PICKS UP THREE WINS AGAINST KNETUCKY, NOTRE DAME

Five Hoosiers combined to win nine individual events and one relay in the season-opening tri-meet against Kentucky and Notre Dame. Sophomore Zane Backes won the 100 and 200 breaststroke, freshman Brendan Burns touched first in the 200 butterfly, junior Gabriel Fantoni took gold in the 100 and 200 backstroke and the 100 fly, and senior Mohamed Samy won the 100 and 200 freestyle plus the 200 IM.

IU defeated UK by a score of 204-96 and ND by a final tally of 219-81.

