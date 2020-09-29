Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana Pros Gearing Up for “Race Day” on Wednesday Morning

While top swimmers in Australia, China, Japan, Europe, and South Africa have returned to racing, in the United States, most of the country’s elite swimmers have not done any official competition swims since quarantines set in nationwide in mid-March.

Instead, we’ve been getting pace more high-speed swims in what amount to focused, race-style practice sessions.

But we’ll take what we can get, and on Wednesday morning, we’ll get a lot from the Indiana pro group, which has developed into one of the biggest and most successful in the country.

8 Indiana pros will swim either 3 or 4 races each, with racing starting at 9:15 AM Central Time.

Indiana has asked for predictions on times via their official Instagram account.

Among those participating will be US National Teamers Blake PieroniZach AppleLilly King, and Annie Lazor, along with international pros Bailey Andison (Canada), Iago Moussalem (Brazil), Youssef El Kamesh (Egypt), and Laura Morley (Bahamas).

Cody Miller, swimming’s most popular Vlogger and an Olympic gold medalist, won’t participate in the race day.

Format

Racing will start at 9:15, and each participant will swim a race every 20 minutes. Each swimmer will swim a different set of either 3 or 4 races, with the whole session lasting about an hour.

Events

Blake Pieroni:

  • 200 Free
  • 400 Medley Relay
  • 50 Free
  • 100 Fly/Breast

Zach Apple:

  • 100 Free
  • 400 Medley Relay
  • 50 Free

Iago Moussalem:

  • 100 Fly
  • 400 Medley Relay
  • 50 Fly
  • 100 Kick

Youssef El Kamesh:

  • 100 Breast
  • 400 Medley Relay
  • 50 Fly
  • 100 Kick

Lilly King:

  • 100 Breast
  • 400 Breaststroke Relay
  • 50 Breaststroke ‘Skins’ (preparation for the ISL season)

Annie Lazor:

  • 200 Breast
  • 400 Breaststroke Relay
  • 100 Breaststroke or 200 IM

Bailey Andison:

  • 200 IM
  • 400 Breaststroke Relay
  • 100 Fly/Free

Laura Morley

  • 200 Breast
  • 400 Breaststroke Relay
  • 100 Breaststroke
  • 200 IM

