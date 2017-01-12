Indiana Hosts Michigan In Top-25 Dual Meet

The Indiana University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will return to the pool this Friday, Jan. 13when the Hoosiers host the Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten dual meet at the Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center in Bloomington, Ind.

The meet will get underway with the men’s 3-meter and women’s 1-meter dives starting at 12:45 p.m. The swimming meet will begin at 2:00 p.m.with the action being streamed live on BTN Plus. Live Results for the meet can be found at IUHoosiers.com.

Meet Info

The dual meet on Friday will feature the top-two teams from last year’s Big Ten Championships, as well as the top-ranked teams this year in the CSCAA TYR Top 25 Swimming and Diving Poll.

On the men’s side, IU is ranked No. 5 in the nation, while the Wolverines check in at No. 13. For the women, Michigan comes in at No. 6 in the poll, while the Hoosiers are ranked No. 13.

Parking Info

Parking is available at the following locations for Friday’s meet:

Limited parking at the IU Counsilman-Billingsley Aquatic Center lot will be free.

Jordan Ave. Garage for an event rate of $10 (must show IU vs. Michigan program available HERE or at meet for this discounted rate).

Free parking can be accommodated in the EAST end of the Eigenmann lot.

Schedule of Events

Friday’s dual meet with feature 32 events – 14 swimming events and two diving events for both the men’s and women’s teams.

The order of events will be men’s 3-meter, women’s 1-meter, 200 medley relay, 1000 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, 50 freestyle, women’s 3-meter, 100 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 200 breaststroke, 500 freestyle, 100 butterfly, men’s 1-meter, 200 IM and 400 freestyle relay.

IU Racks up Medals at FINA Short Course World Championships

Lilly King led a group of five IU swimmers that won medals at the 2016 FINA Short Course World Championships in Windsor, Ontario in December. Over the course of the six-day competition, current, former and postgrad Indiana swimmers combined for 12 medals – six gold, five silver and one bronze. King took home five medals, including four golds, while Blake Pieroni won two silver medals and one bronze. IU alum Cody Miller won a gold medal to go with a silver.

Also winning medals on the week were Kennedy Goss and IU postgrad Zane Grothe. Goss won gold with Team Canada in the 800 freestyle relay, while Zane Grothe won silver with Team USA in the 800 freestyle relay.

Hoosiers in the CSCAA/TYR Top 25

In the fourth CSCAA/TYR Top 25 released on Dec. 7, the Indiana men were ranked No. 5 in the nation, while the IU women came in at No. 13.

In the first CSCAA/TYR Top 25 poll released on Oct. 26, the Indiana men’s swimming and diving team was ranked No. 1 in the nation after sweeping both Texas and Florida to start the season. The women’s team was ranked No. 12 in the country.

IU Sends 11 to Rio Olympics, Winning Seven Medals

The Indiana Swimming and Diving program sent 13 swimmers, divers and coaches to the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics – James Connor, alumna Amy Cozad, Marwan Elkamash, Kennedy Goss, Michael Hixon, Ali Khalafalla, Lilly King, alum Cody Miller, Jessica Parratto, Blake Pieroni and Anze Tavcar. Drew Johansen served as the head coach of USA diving, while Ray Looze was an assistant coach for USA Swimming.

At the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, the IU swimmers and divers won a total of seven medals – four golds, one silver and two bronze. Lilly King headlined the group with two gold medals, while Cody Miller won gold and bronze. Blake Pieroni earned a gold medal as a member of Team USA’s 4×100 freestyle relay team, junior Kennedy Goss earned a bronze medal as a member of Team Canada’s 4×200 freestyle relay team and junior diver Michael Hixon won silver in the men’s 3m synchronized springboard.

King Wins Two NCAA Titles in 2015

Indiana’s Lilly King dominated the breaststroke at the 2016 NCAA Championships, winning both the 100 and 200 breast with the fastest short-course yard times in history. The freshman broke every record in the event with her historic swim – the American, NCAA, NCAA Meet, U.S. Open, Indiana school, Big Ten and Georgia Tech Pool records – and owns all of the aforementioned records in both the 100 and 200 breast. In total, King recorded an impressive four All-America honors at her first NCAA Championships.

IU Swimming & Diving on Social Media

News courtesy of Indiana Athletics.