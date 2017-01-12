Oakland Begins The New Year At Cincinnati Quad Meet

The Oakland men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will travel to Cincinnati for a quad meet with Kenyon and Ohio State Friday, Jan. 13 at 5 p.m. through Sat. Jan 14 at 11 a.m. at the Keating Aquatics Center. Live streaming of both days will be available. The Golden Grizzlies last competed in the Zippy Invite Dec. 2-4 where both the men and women finished runner-up.