Watch: Northern Michigan Trains In Bayamon, Puerto Rico

The Northern Michigan University swimming and diving team returned from a training trip to Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

Along with putting in hard, quality work in the weight room and pool, the team went on team-building trips. One trip was a hike in the El Yunque rain forest and a nighttime kayak trip in the Bioluminescent Bay. A highlight of the trip for the team was when they entered a joint training session with St. Cloud State University, University of Minnesota at Moorhead and the University of Minnesota at Mankato. Each team’s sprinters, distance groups and IM’s worked together.

The Wildcat men capped off their trip by winning the 13th Annual Copa Coqui meet in San Juan.

The 9th ranked women and 10th ranked men will return to the pool for their final dual meet of the season against University of Wisconsin of Green Bay on January 12, 2017.

The men’s team is undefeated in dual meet this season, while the women have only fallen to St. Cloud. The Wildcats will then prepare for the GLIAC Conference Championship which will take place on February 8-11 at Saginaw Valley State University.