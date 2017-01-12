NC State Ready To Compete At Arena Pro Swim Series

In an effort to continue long course training outside of the Olympic year, the No. 3/9 NC State swimming and diving team will head to Austin, Texas, for the Arena Pro Swim Series, hosted by USA Swimming Jan. 13-15 inside UT’s Texas Swim Center.

Prelims will begin at 10 a.m. and finals will commence at 7 p.m. ET. Live streaming via usaswimming.org will be available for all six sessions. The first two finals sessions will air live on NBC Sports Network and all three sessions will be streamed via NBC Sports.

Last Time At UT

The Wolfpack traveled to Texas for a dual meet on Nov. 4, as the men earned a 173.5-126.5 win and the women fell, 166.5-127.45. The Longhorn men were ranked No. 2 in the national poll at the time and won the 2016 NCAA Championship title for the 12th time in program history. UT’s women were seventh in the rankings at the time both squads met.

Pack Olympian Presence

Three of NC State’s swimmers that competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro – Soren Dahl, Anton Ipsen and Ryan Held – will see action in the water this weekend.

Dahl competed on Denmark’s 4x200m freestyle relay, while Ipsen earned top 20 finishes in the 400m and 1500m free with Denmark. Held won a gold medal with USA’s 4x100m free relay.

Held is one of six Team USA Olympians that will be competing this weekend. Several US National Team members, including Hannah Moore, will also be in attendance.

Schedule Of Events

*The 800/1500 freestyle events will be swum as timed finals only. All other events will be contested in the prelims and finals format.

Friday

100m Freestyle

200m Breaststroke

100m Butterfly

400m Freestyle

Saturday

400m IM

200m Freestyle

200m Backstroke

50m Freestyle

Sunday

200m Butterfly

100m Breaststroke

200m IM

800m Freestyle

1500m Freestyle

Last Time Out

Members of the Pack’s diving team competed at the Tennessee Diving Invitational on Jan. 3-5, collectively earning 10 top-20 finishes at the meet.

News courtesy of NC State Athletics.