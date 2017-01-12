8 Things to Remind Yourself When You Hit Your Midseason Slump

We all get to that point in the season- it’s been going on for months already, the holidays have come and gone, and staring at a black line is starting to get old. The initial excitement for the season has worn off and you feel like you just need a break already. Here’s 8 things to tell yourself when you catch yourself thinking negative thoughts during practice:

My team is here with me.

Your teammates are right there beside you doing the exact same practice. You’re not the only one who has to do the set on the board.

This will pay off.

Every yard you swim will make you a better swimmer, especially when you push yourself to get through practices you don’t feel like being at.

Hard work builds character.

It takes a strong person to be an athlete. It takes an even stronger person to choose one of the hardest sports (if not the hardest) and train it day after day.

I’m not only training for myself, but also for my team.

Remember that you are part of something bigger than yourself. Because swimming doesn’t always seem like much of a team sport, it’s easy to overlook the bigger picture.

I will be glad I did this once it’s over.

Once you get home from practice, it won’t matter how hard the main set was. In fact, you’ll most likely feel more accomplished since you pushed yourself through something you didn’t want to do.

A negative attitude will only make me feel worse.

Yes, you’re annoyed now, but the longer you dwell on the fact that you’re upset, the more upset you’ll be.

It does end.

Some practices, especially ones with a ton of yardage, can feel like they’re going on forever. But, remember, just like every other practice you’ve ever swam, the two hours will be up before you know it.