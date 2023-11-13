Indian Swim Instructor Arrested For Recording Woman In Shower

A swimming instructor in Bangalore, India was arrested after he was found to allegedly be secretly recording a woman bathing.

The 52-year-old instructor, identified as “Sibiachan KS”, recorded a 29-year-old female swimmer while she was showering after their swimming session at a private fitness centre.

Sibiachan is listed as a private coach at the fitness centre located in East Bangalore.

He was arrested by Ramamurthy Nagar Police and booked under IPC 1860 (U/s-354C) – watching or capturing the image of a woman engaging in a private act.

According to the police report, the victim joined the gym in September to learn badminton and swimming. Sibiachan had been training her for two months before he was found to have secretly recorded her on November 5.

The woman raised concerns with other staff members at the gym, who checked CCTV footage that found the instructor recording the woman with his phone.

Indian law dictates that being charged with IPC 1860 could result in one to three years in prison on first conviction.