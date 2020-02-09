Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Idaho Swimmer on Life Support Following Post-Practice Auto Crash

Adam England, a high school junior and swimmer from Couer d’Alene, Idaho, was injured in a car crash on his way home from swim practice on February 4th.

England, who is a member of the Coeur D’Alene Area Swim Team, was transported to the Kootenai Health Center in nearby Spokane, Washington, where doctors did not detect any brain activity and declared him to be brain-dead, according to his teammate Aidan Senske.

Senske says that he was kept on life support in order to allow his brother and sister to arrive in Spokane, to say their final goodbyes.

Later, however, he began to regain some brain function, responding to commands and opening his eyes. He has been life flighted to Harbor View Hospital in Seattle, where he remains on life support. Students in the area are planning to wear blue in support of England and his family on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Idaho State Police, England lost control of his vehicle and collided with a barrier near a freeway on-ramp. He was standing outside of his Subaru when a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck his car, causing England to be thrown from the road.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover medical costs related to the hospitalization. As of posting, more than $16,000 have been raised.

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Jimbo

Oh my goodness. Wishing the best for him and his family

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!