Idaho Swimmer on Life Support Following Post-Practice Auto Crash

Adam England, a high school junior and swimmer from Couer d’Alene, Idaho, was injured in a car crash on his way home from swim practice on February 4th.

England, who is a member of the Coeur D’Alene Area Swim Team, was transported to the Kootenai Health Center in nearby Spokane, Washington, where doctors did not detect any brain activity and declared him to be brain-dead, according to his teammate Aidan Senske.

Senske says that he was kept on life support in order to allow his brother and sister to arrive in Spokane, to say their final goodbyes.

Later, however, he began to regain some brain function, responding to commands and opening his eyes. He has been life flighted to Harbor View Hospital in Seattle, where he remains on life support. Students in the area are planning to wear blue in support of England and his family on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Idaho State Police, England lost control of his vehicle and collided with a barrier near a freeway on-ramp. He was standing outside of his Subaru when a Jeep Grand Cherokee struck his car, causing England to be thrown from the road.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover medical costs related to the hospitalization. As of posting, more than $16,000 have been raised.