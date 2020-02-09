Buffalo Sweeps Akron and Duquesne; Akron’s Nogaj Clocks 1:19 150 Free

AKRON vs DUQUESNE vs BUFFALO

February 1st, 2020

Buffalo, NY

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

Buffalo – 146.5, Akron – 133

Buffalo – 223, Duquesne – 57

Akron – 221, Duquesne – 59

Buffalo hosted Akron and Duquesne for a double dual meet this past weekend, coming out victorius against both opponents, while Akron downed Duquesne. Akron kicked off the meet by going 1-2 in the 200 medley relay, finishing in 1:43.01 and 1:43.14 for their A and B relays. The A was led off by Lauren Cooper in 26.44, with Paula Garcia (28.79), Sarah Watson (24.64), and Morgan Waggoner (23.14), while the B was led off by Weronika Gorecka in 26.56, with Andrea Fischer (29.08), Paulina Nogaj (24.27), and Sofia Henell (23.23). These relays put Akron’s medley depth on display, as their fastest combination of swimmers would have been to switch Nogaj and Watson on the fly leg, which would have resulted in a 1:42.64 finish for the A relay.

Nogaj, Waggoner, Watson, and Henell teamed up for the Akron A 200 free relay, but ultimately fell short to the Buffalo squad. Buffalo was led off by Ellie Duley in 24.04, with Katie Burns (23.03), Jillian Lawton (22.71), and Toni Naccarella (22.62), finishing in 1:32.40. Akron finished in 1:32.86, after Henell was run down by Naccarella on the final leg, 22.62 to 23.20.

Paulina Nogaj went on to win 2 individual events, taking 1st in the 150 free and 50 fly. Nogaj clocked a 1:19.67 to win the 150 free, splitting 25.47, 27.65, and 26.55 respectively. She was on pace for a 1:46 200 free, which is particularly impressive because Nogaj has a 200 free personal best of 1:47.79. Nogaj also went on to swim a 24.75 in the 50 fly.

Worecka also went on to win an event, swimming a 1:27.40 to touch first in the 150 back. She kept all 3 of her splits under 30 seconds, splitting 27.93, 29.66, and 29.81 respectively. She also came in 4th in the 50 back with a 26.86, while teammate Lauren Cooper won the race with a 26.24. Nicole Roitenberg of Buffalo came in 2nd behind Cooper (26.61), and Duquesne’s Syd Sherman was 3rd in 26.73.

Brittney Beetcher (Buffalo) posted a dominant win in the 800 free, touching in 8:05.48 to win the race by 6 seconds. Beetcher got out to a quick start, splitting 56.45 on the first 100, and 3:58.95 at the 400 mark. She fell off that pace later in the race, splitting 4:06.53 on the 2nd 400. She also went on to win the 400 free with a 3:57.06, almost exactly in line with her first 400 of her 800. She was out even faster in the 400, splitting 54.84 on the first 100. She quickly fell off that pace, however, splitting 1:00.03, 1:01.40, and 1:00.79 on the next 3 100s.

The breaststroke events were split by Buffalo and Akron. Buffalo’s Katie Pollock won the 50 breast with a 29.10. Akron’s Jackie Pash then won the 150 breast, touching in 1:41.76 for the only time in the field under 1:43. Pollock also won the 100 IM, posting a 58.56, running down teammate Olivia Sapio on the back half of the race. Sapio was out quick, splitting 26.69 on the first 50, but came home in 32.26. Pollock, on the other hand, was out in 27.74 and came home in a very fast 30.82.

Akron’s Jessica Bonezzi won the 150 fly in a tight race with Sapio, finishing in 1:28.76 and 1:29.10 respectively. The pair were in a tight race the entire time, with Bonezzi splitting 27.21/30.46/31.09 to Sapio’s 27.01/30.54/31.55.

Katie Burns led a 1-2 punch by Buffalo in the 50 free, touching in 23.36. Teammate Jillian Lawton was 2nd in, clocking a 23.48. Buffalo’s Tori Franz swept the diving events. Franz finished with a final score of 308.65 in 3 meter, and 302.65 in 1 meter.

PRESS RELEASE – AKRON:

BUFFALO, N.Y. – University of Akron swimming and diving split their three-team duel Saturday in Buffalo, N.Y. The Zips defeated Duquesne (221-59), while falling to Buffalo (146.5-133).

With the split, the Zips improved to 6-2 (4-1 MAC). Buffalo won both its meets, improving to 5-2 (4-1 MAC), and Duquesne lost both meets, falling to 7-3.

The Zips got points on the board early, taking first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:43.01, thanks to the quartet of Lauren Cooper (Dublin, Ohio), Paula Garcia (Madrid, Spain), Sarah Watson (Winnipeg, Manitoba), and Morgan Waggoner (Fremont, Ohio). They also took second, thanks to Weronika Gorecka (Wroclaw, Poland), Andrea Fischer (Oak Grove, Minn.), Paulina Nogaj (Radom, Poland), and Sofia Henell (Linkoping, Sweden).

In the 800 freestyle, junior Brooke Lamoureux (8:11.63), and senior Jessica Bonezzi (8:19.71), took second and third, respectively.

Nogaj touched the wall first in the 150 freestyle with a time of 1:19.67.

Cooper earned her second victory of the day in the 50 backstroke, finishing with a time of 26.24.

Garcia took second in the 50 breaststroke touching the wall at 29.39. Not far behind in third was Fischer who finished at 29.53.

Bonezzi put up another strong performance in the 150 butterfly, coming out on top with a time of 1:28.76.

In her second event of the night, Waggoner took third in the 50 freestyle recording a time of 23.67.

In the 1-meter dive, freshman Paige Kalik (Irwin, Penn.) finished third with a score of 280.30. Junior Andrea Bugariu (Shelby Twp., Mich.) and freshman Emily Walkovich (Sylvania, Ohio) finished with scores of 262.35 and 185.40.

After Garcia and Fischer earned third and fourth place finishes in the 100 IM, Gorecka was able to take first in the 150 backstroke with a time of 1:27.40. Freshman Victoria Kaufman (Westminster, Md.) rounded out the top three with a time of 1:29.42.

Senior Jackie Pash (Carmel, Ind.) earned her first victory in the 150 breaststroke, touching the wall at 1:41.76.

The Zips had strong performances by newcomers Gail Workman (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Andrea Galisteo (Madrid, Spain), who took second and third respectively in the 400 freestyle with times of 3:59.85 and 4:03.65, respectively. Sophomore McKenzie Rice (Liberty Township, Ohio) finished .01 second behind Galisteo, taking fourth.

Nogaj continues to shine in the 50 butterfly as she has all season, finishing first at 24.75.

In the final diving event, the 3-meter dive, the Zips took third-fifth, with Kami Goodrick (293.30), Kalik (289.10) and Bugariu (284.75) finishing in those respective positions.

In the final event, the 200 freestyle relay, Nogaj, Waggoner, Watson, and Henell took second with a time of 1:32.86. Freshman Rachel Schiffli (Indianapolis, Ind.), Pash, senior Ellie Nebraska (Delaware, Ohio), and Kaufman finished third at 1:35.62.

PRESS RELEASE – BUFFALO:

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo women’s swimming and diving team (5-2, 4-1 MAC) hosted the Akron Zips and the Duquesne Dukes on Saturday afternoon. The Bulls defeated the MAC favorite Akron Zips by a score of 146.5-133 and swam by the Duquesne Dukes, 223-57.

Before the meet began, the team honored its’ five seniors; Grace Baumer , Katelyn Burns , Andrea Ernst , Olivia Gosselin and Anna Vitolins who have combined for 21 top-10 times in UB’s all-time results.

In the first event of the day, the team of Nicole Roitenberg , Katie Pollock , Jillian Lawton and Ellie Duley placed third in the 200 medley relay in a time of 1:43.30. This marks the Bulls’ second-best time on the season.

Brittney Beetcher claimed first place in two individual heats. The first was in the 400 freestyle where she finished in 3:57.06 and later she completed the 800 freestyle in 8:05.48.

The Bulls took the podium in the 50 freestyle as Katelyn Burns took first place (23.36), Jillian Lawton (23.48) claimed second and Antonia Naccarella (23.67) finished in third.

Grace Baumer and Jenna Krull claimed silver and bronze in the 150 breaststroke. Baumer finished in a time of 1:43.39 as Krull was right behind and finished in 1:43.89.

In the diving well, Victoria Franz took home first place with a score of 308.65. That marks the freshman’s fourth score on the season above 300. Journi Northorp finished in second with a score of 294.70. In the 1-meter dive, Franz (302.65) and Northorp (282.65) just like the 3-meter dive finished first and second.

To finish the day, the team of Ellie Duley, Katelyn Burns , Jillian Lawton and Antonia Naccarella surged to a first place finish in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:32.40. This season-best time beat Akron’s A-Team by less than half a second.

“They mean a lot to this program,” stated Head Coach Andy Bashor about this year’s senior class. “Their times, but also their personalities, their leadership for this team toward the underclassmen, that’s the impact they’re going to leave for the rest of the team so they can build upon that. They’ve been here four years and have built a really good foundation for our team culture to now pass the torch to the freshmen, sophomores and juniors to make the team better.”

The Bulls will be off until the Mid-American Conference Championships on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the University at Buffalo Alumni Arena Natatorium. The championships will run through Saturday, Feb. 29. For more information on the MAC Swimming & Diving Championships, CLICK HERE.

PRESS RELEASE – DUQUESNE:

BUFFALO – The Duquesne swimming and diving team battled Mid-American Conference foes Buffalo and Akron on Saturday afternoon in a tri-meet hosted by the Bulls at the Alumni Arena Natatorium.

Buffalo defeated the Dukes by a score of 223-57 and the Zips collected a 221-59 victory.

Freshman Sydney Sherman (Erie, Pa. / Villa Maria Academy) placed third in the 50-yard backstroke with a time of 26.73.

Fellow freshman Emma Menzer (Newark, Del. / Newark Charter) finished fourth in the 800-yard freestyle at 8:23.70 and Hanna Everhart (Bloomsburg, Pa. / Bloomsburg Area) posted a fourth-place mark in the 150-yard freestyle at 1:23.91.

Emma Brinton (Landenberg, Pa. / Avon Grove) recorded a fifth-place finish in the 100-yard IM with a time of 59.93, while Erin Kuhn (Pittsburgh, Pa. / North Allegheny) registered a fifth-place mark in the 150-yard breaststroke with a mark of 1:44.83.