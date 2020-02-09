Riedemann and again Köhler, Wellbrock hit German Olympic qualifying standards

MWG Swim Cup 2020, Magdeburg, Germany

Laura Riedemann is the second German female swimmer next to Sarah Köhler who reached the German Olympic Qualifying standard. The 21-year-old undercut the German standard of exactly 1 minute with her performance of 58,87 in the 100m backstroke. She stayed 0,07 seconds over her personal best time of 59.82. She set this time at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju. There she was tenth over the 100 m backstroke.

Another German woman didn’t manage to make it early into the 2020 German Olympic Team: Franziska Hentke had to reach a time of 2:08,43 in the 200m butterfly but she finished today with a time of 2:08,60 in prelims and 2:08,74 in the final. Hentke won a silver medal in the 200m fly at the 2017 World Championships and reached a fourth place finish at the 2019 World Championships. This result means that she is pre-qualified for the Olympic Games and only must swim the time of 2:08,43 once until the end of the German qualifying period (May 3rd).

Two of her training partners in Magdeburg hit the German Olympic norm twice during the last three days of competition: Sarah Köhler now is qualified for the 800 m and 1500 m freestyle. Köhler is the German record holder in the 1500 m freestyle (LC) with a time of 15:48,83. She easily stayed under the Olympic norm of 16:32,04 today and came in with 16:03,76. She also qualified for the Olympic 800m freestyle on Friday.

The qualifications of Sarah Köhler are safe because of a special clause in the German Olympic Nomination Rules for Florian Wellbrock (1500 m freestyle), Philip Heintz (200m IM) and Franziska Hentke (200 m butterfly): They are pre-qualified due to their rankings in the top four at the World Championships. They just had to achieve a slightly slower German Olympic standard.

Also Florian Wellbrock took his second spot for the Olympic team today setting a time of 7:49,44 in the 800m freestyle (German Olympic Norm: 7:50,30). Wellbrock is also nominated for the Olympic 10 k open water event. In contrast to the 1500m freestyle event, the German men have the chance to snatch Wellbrock’s starting place over the 800m freestyle if they are faster than Wellbrock by May 3rd.

Five German swimmers so far solved their tickets to Tokyo: Besides Sarah Köhler (800m, 1500m freestyle) and Florian Wellbrock (1500m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 10 k open water), Laura Riedemann (100m backstroke) also Philip Heintz (200 m IM) and Marco Koch (200 m breaststroke).