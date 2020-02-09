16-Year-Old Boecekler Slices .11 Off 400 Free Turkish Record

2020 FFN GOLDEN TOUR CAMILLE MUFFAT – NICE

While competing on day 3 of the FFN Golden Tour stop in Nice, France, Beril Boecekler fired off a new Turkish national record in the women’s 400m freestyle.

Hitting the wall in a time of 4:09.60, Boecekler got the gold ahead of the likes of Iron Lady Katinka Hossuz of Hungary and Giorgia Romei of Italy. Hosszu earned silver in 4:14.00 in her 3rd race of the final session, while Romei finished in a time of 4:15.27.

Tonight’s 4:09.60 outing for Boecekler overtakes her own previous Turkish standard of 4:09.71 the 16-year-old posted at the 2019 European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku. That outing represented just her 1st performance ever under the 4:10 threshold, with tonight’s result representing her 2nd such occasion.

Splits for the 2 performances compared are as follows:

Old Record of 4:09.71 – 1:00.57/1:03.19/1:03.44/1:02.51

New Record of 4:09.60 – 1:00.19/1:03.06/1:03.40/1:02.95

Boecekler also owns the Turkish national record in the 800m free (8:32.65) and 1500m free (16:21.39), times she also registered during the 2019 calendar year.

Her time tonight checks the teen in as the 16th fastest performer in the world this season.

Boecekler still has a little work to do to get under the 4:07.90 FINA Olympic qualifying time, but her performance here is indeed encouraging for a non-championship meet.