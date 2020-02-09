ASU’s Looney Sets 200 Fly School Record; Best Times Abound in Win vs. Arizona

ARIZONA vs. ARIZONA STATE

February 8, 2020

Hosted by Arizona State

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

MEN: ASU 202, Arizona 92

WOMEN: ASU 181, Arizona 103

Arizona State suited up for some fast swims in a final tune-up ahead of the upcoming Pac-12 Championships. The Sun Devils were dominant in their Saturday showing against state rival Arizona, sweeping the events.

The Sun Devil women saw a School Record fall in the 200 fly, as Lindsay Looney dropped nearly a full second. Her lifetime best 1:55.39 broke an 11-year-old former record held by Ashton Aubry. She swept the butterflies, coming within a few tenths of her best in the 100 fly at 53.65. Looney also set a lifetime best in the 100 free, breaking 50 for the first time as she led off the 400 free relay in 49.94.

Emma Nordin was the top performer of the meet, winning a triple for the 2nd weekend in a row. She started things off with back-to-back wins. In the 1000 free, she was body lengths ahead in 9:37.14, dropping 3 seconds to break 9:40 for the first time. She returned about 10 minutes later to win the 200 free in 1:44.95. That was the 2nd fastest 200 free of her career, a little over half a second from her best.

Teammate Erica Laning followed in 1:45.32, just over a tenth shy of a lifetime best. Laning was also just 2 tenths shy of her best in the 100 free (50.00). Nordin finished off her individual slate with a 4:41.73 win in the 500 free. Chloe Isleta also nearly put up a lifetime best with a 53.63 in the 100 back. She swept the backstrokes with a 1:57.36 in the 200 back. Camryn Curry was a few tenths off her bests in her sprint freestyle sweep (22.75/49.64).

Pac-12 Champions Silja Kansakoski and Zach Poti were also among the slew of multi-event winners for ASU. Kansakoski swept her signature breaststrokes, winning the 100 breast in 1:00.06 and the 200 breast in 2:10.91. That 200 breast time was within tenths of her season best. Nora Deleske was hundredths shy of her best as she took 2nd in the 100 breast (1:01.38). She then went on to swim a lifetime best 2:11.57 in the 200 breast.

Poti raced to a 45.75 in the 100 back for a new season best time. His 1:40.91 to win the 200 back was also a season best. On the C relay leadoff leg of the 400 free relay, Poti set a new lifetime best in the 100 free. He swam to a 43.30, marking his first time breaking 44 seconds in the event from a flat start. It was nearly a second faster than his 44.06 from midseason. Teammate Carter Swift led off the A relay in 42.90, half a second off his best. Swift swept the individual sprints (19.87/43.30), touching just a tenth from his lifetime best in the 50 free. ASU’s Jack Dolan (42.67) and Evan Carlson (42.58) also impressed with their A relay splits.

Arizona’s Brooks Fail is arguably the favorite to win the distance races at Pac-12s. He was 2nd in the 1000 free on Saturday with a 9:04.35. Winning that race was ASU’s Ben Olszewski, who blew away his best time. He dropped 11 seconds to win by body lengths, touching in 8:57.80. Olszewski finished 2nd in the 500 free (4:21.34). Teammate Liam Bresette won that race, nearly clipping his best time. His 4:20.51 was a hundredth shy of his lifetime best and his fastest since 2018.

Bresette was also just over a tenth shy of his lifetime best 200 IM, winning in 1:47.50. He did set a new best time in the 200 free, touching in 1:35.10 behind teammate Cody Bybee (1:34.21). Bybee was just a few tenths from his best time there. He also won the 100 fly in 46.71.

Jack Edgemond set a new lifetime best as he won the 200 fly. Edgemond’s 1:44.39 took almost 2 tenths off his former fastest. Behind him, teammate Alexander Colson dropped half a second to take a close 2nd in 1:44.46. Both Colson (1:49.14) and Edgemond (1:51.13) swam new best times in the 200 IM. Edgemond swam a lifetime best in all 3 of his events, putting up a 49.17 in the 100 fly.

PRESS RELEASE – ASU

TEMPE, Ariz. – No. 13/NR Sun Devil men’s and women’s swimming and diving dominated the No. 10/NR Arizona Wildcats in their final dual meet of the season, taking a 202-92 victory on the men’s side and 181-103 victory on the women’s side. ASU won every single event on the afternoon en route to the dominating victory.

“The times were good, and I like some of the things we’re doing better technically now with turns, starts and relay takeoffs are all starting to sharpen up a little bit,” coach Bob Bowman said. “I felt really good about that.”

Today also represented senior day for 13 seniors, all that have left their own marks on the program. The 13 member senior class of Youssef Selim , Kevin Benavidez , Nick Carlson , Jackson Etter , Matthew Kint , Jack Kucharczyk , Ben Olszewski , Zach Poti , Aaron Beauchamp , Chloe Isleta , Silja Kansakoski , Cierra Runge and Kendall Dawson were all honored in a ceremony before the meet.

“They’ve been with us through a whole process and have seen a transformation in the culture here and they’ve been a part of it,” Bowman said. “We have a big debt to those guys.”

The win didn’t add to either schools’ Territorial Cup Series point total, as it is on the line at the end of this month with either school earning the point through placing higher than the other at their respective Pac-12 Championship. It did gain the Sun Devils bragging rights as the 110-point margin of victory on the men’s side and 78-point victory on the women’s side is the largest margin of victory over Arizona since at least 1998. The win for the women is also just the second time in 27 years the Sun Devils have topped the Wildcats, speaking to the trajectory that Coach Bowman has the team on.

“We’re really happy with how people swam today, and it sets us up for the postseason,” Bowman said. “Arizona is a very well-coached team who raced well today, but our team came in and were ready.”

Both the men and the women went 1-2 in the first event of the afternoon of the 200 medley relay, followed by Ben Olszewski’s time of 8:57.80 in the 1000 free. The time was less than two-tenths of a second from beating the ASU record of 8:57.64 set in 1984, however, it was good for the current 10th-fastest time in Division I swimming.

“He has steadily progressed, and now he’s back on the top of his game which is great now that we get into our last couple of meets with him,” Bowman said. “I think he can really help us at Pac-12’s and NCAAs.”

Big wins on the afternoon include the men and women in the 200 free, who both went 1-2-3-4 against the Wildcats. Emma Nordin continued her dominance this season to take first for the women while Cody Bybee touched the wall first on the men’s side. The distance women also took the top four times in the 1000 free, with Nordin, Cierra Runge , Kendall Dawson and Caitlyn Wilson contributing to the sweep.

Looney stepped up to the block in the women’s 200 butterfly having already put herself in the record book with the third-fastest time in school in November. The freshman touched the wall at 1:55.39, nearly an entire second faster than the 11-year school record set by Ashton Aubry.

“It was a good swim, but Lindsay can definitely get a lot faster than that,” Bowman said.

Several Sun Devils also contributed multiple wins including Emma Nordin (1000, 200 and 500 free), Cody Bybee (200 free, 100 fly) Chloe Isleta (100, 200 back), Zach Poti (100, 200 back), Silja Kansakoski (100, 200 breast), Lindsay Looney (200, 100 fly), Camryn Curry (50, 100 free), Carter Swift (50, 100 free), Liam Bresette (500 free, 200 IM) and Youssef Selim (one meter and three meter).

Nordin’s three wins against Arizona is the second-straight meet in which she won all three individual events she entered in, as she accomplished the same feat against No. 10 Texas last time out. Selim won both springboard events for the third time this season, taking first in both the one meter and three meter springboard events.

The Sun Devils capped off their immaculate performance against the Wildcats with a five second win over second place in the men’s 400 free relay.

With the conclusion of the regular dual meet season, the Sun Devils set their sights toward the postseason. Next up on their agenda is the Pac-12 Swimming and Diving Championships set to begin later this month. Fans can keep up with the action all season-long by following @ASUSwimDive on Twitter.

PRESS RELEASE – ARIZONA

TEMPE, Ariz. – The Arizona men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams fell to Arizona State Saturday afternoon in their final dual meet of the season. The men fell by a score of 202-92, while the women were defeated 181-103.

Last Dual Meet

With championship season right around the corner, the men finish with a record of 5-4 and women ending at 3-8. The women were ranked as high as No. 22 while the men got to No. 8 in the CSCAA rankings.

Up Next

The Wildcats will see the Sun Devils once more at the Pac-12 championships in a few weeks in Federal Way, Washington. The women will be there from February 26-29 and the men March 4-7. Following Pac-12 Championships will be the NCAA Championships in late March.

Wildcat Top-3 Finishes

Women

200 medley relay

3. Aria Bernal , Jade Neser , Hannah Farrow , Kayla Filipek

100 back

2. Aria Bernal

100 breast

3. Ellie Jew

50 free

3. Alayna Connor

200 back

2. Axana Merckx

200 breast

3. Kati Hage

100 fly

2. Vicky Navarro

3. Hannah Farrow

200 IM

2. Axana Merckx

3. Hannah Cox

Men

200 Medley Relay

3. Thomas Anderson , Ryan Foote , Brendan Meyer , Tai Combs

1000 free

2. Brooks Fail

100 back

3. Thomas Anderson

100 breast

3. Ryan Foote

200 fly

3. Brooks Fail

3-meter dive

2. Bjorn Markentin

3. Casey Ponton

200 breast

3. Ryan Foote

100 fly

2. Noah Reid

3. Brendan Meyer

1-meter dive

2. Bjorn Markentin

3. Casey Ponton