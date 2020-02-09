West Virginia Sweeps George Washington in Dual Meet

WEST VIRGINIA vs GEORGE WASHINGTON

Saturday, February 1st, 2020

Aquatic Center at Mylon Park, Morgantown, WV

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

West Virginia – 162 George Washington – 138

MEN

West Virginia – 178 George Washington – 118

Men’s Recap:

West Virginia swept George Washington in a dual meet at Mylon park last Saturday. Mountaineer Hunter Armstrong picked up 2 individual wins on the day. he first won the 200 free with a 1:38.54, touching the wall first by 2 seconds. Armstrong swam an exceptional race split-wise, clcoking 23.37, 25.61, 24.75, and 24.81 on each 50 respectively. That means he was out in 48.98 on the first 100, and back in 49.56 on the 2nd 100. Armstrong went on to win the men’s 100 free by nearly a second, finishing in 44.84. He posted the fastest split in the field on both the first and last 50, which were 21.49 and 23.35 respectively.

WVU’s Angelo Russo was dominant in the men’s backstroke events. He swam a 48.75 to win the 100 back, touching first as the only swimmer in the field to break 50 seconds. He also swam a tight race, splitting 23.86 going out and 24.89 coming home. In the 200 back, Russo swam a 1:51.58, winning that race by 2 seconds as well.

Mountaineer fly star David Dixon swept the men’s fly events, clocking a 48.66 to win the men’s 100 fly by nearly 3 seconds. He also won the 200 fly with a 1:49.14, finishing as the only swimmer in the field under 1:50. He also won the 200 IM, swimming a 1:52.93.

Other men’s winners:

1000 free: DH Hwang (GWU) – 9:34.83

100 breast: Fausto Huerta (WVU) – 55.36

50 free: Ryen Van Wyk (WVU) – 20.49

200 breast: Haoning Chen (GWU) – 2:05.61

500 free: Max Gustafson (WVU) – 4:34.25

200 medley relay: WVU – 1:29.33

400 free relay: GWU – 3:04.02

1 meter diving: Austin Smith (WVU) – 307.35

3 meter diving: Austin Smith (WVU) – 344.18

Women’s recap:

West Virginia freshman Emily Haimes won 2 individual events, and nearly made it 3. She took the women’s 50 free with a 23.61, narrowly beating out teammate Julia Nilton (23.79). She also won the 100 free with a 51.43, winning by a significant 1.37-second margin. Haimes nearly made it 3-for-3 with a win in the 200 free, however, she fell off on the last 50 and was overtaken by teammate Giselle Gursoy. Haimes was 25.47, 28.22, and 29.91 on the first 3 50s, resulting in a 1:23.60 split at the 150 mark. Gursoy, on the other hand, was 26.50, 28.64, and 29.25 for a 1:24.39 150 split. Gursoy then out-split Haimes 29.10 to 30.43 on the final 50, finishing in 1:53.49 and 1:54.03. Gursoy went on to win the 500 free with a 5:03.62. Haimes also provided a 51.17 to lead-off the WVU 400 free relay, which went on to win with a 3:29.18.

WVU’s Morgan Bullock swept the women’s fly events, and won the 200 IM as well. In the 200 fly, Bullock swam a 2:02.17, earning the win thanks to a great 3rd 50. She won the race by nearly two seconds. Bullock then swam a 55.42 in the 100 fly, out-swimming the field on both 50s. She was out in 25.78 and back in 29.64. She then concluded her meet with a 2:05.05 in the 200 IM, posting the fastest splits in the field in every stroke except breaststroke.

George Washington’s Stine Omdahl Petersen swept the women’s breaststroke events. She touched in 1:05.98 in the 100 breast, getting her hands on the wall first thanks to a field-leading 31.03 on the first 50. She went on to win the 200 breast in a tight race with WVU’s Mathilde Kaelbel, finishing in 2:21.76 and 2:22.05 respectively. Teammate Andrea Ho won the women’s backstroke events. She swam a 56.45 to win the 100 back, and 2:03.35 to win the 200 back.

Other women’s winners:

200 medley relay: GWU – 1:44.44

1000 free: Tali Lemcoff (GWU) – 10:27.82

1 meter diving: Holly Darling – 292.13

3 meter diving: Holly Darling – 306.83

PRESS RELEASE – WEST VIRGINIA:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams swept George Washington in the Mountaineers’ final dual meet of the regular season on Saturday, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown.

The men’s team topped George Washington, 178-118, while the women grabbed the dual-meet win by a score of 162-138. In all, WVU tallied 23-of-32 event wins on the afternoon, as 13 different Mountaineers tallied victories in the win.

Junior David Dixon paced West Virginia, posting four event victories, including three solo wins. Dixon’s wins came in the 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, 200 individual medley and as a member of the 200 medley relay team. Senior Morgan Bullock led the women’s team, adding three individual victories in the 100 fly, 200 fly and the 200 IM. Freshman Emily Haimes and junior Giselle Gursoy also contributed three total wins, including two solo victories apiece.

“I’m very proud of the seniors, and it was awesome to share today with all of them,” Mountaineer coach Vic Riggs said. “They will be missed, and it was great to send them out with a win. I thought the women’s team responded well from Thursday’s loss and fought hard for the win, which was great to see. Once again, our divers did a great job to help us secure the wins. The men competed well, and to finish the season with just one loss is great to see,”

In the first event, the 200 medley relay, the women’s team of junior Ally VanNetta , freshman Mathilde Kaelbel , Bullock and senior Julia Nilton finished in second with a time of 1:45.52. For the men, junior Angelo Russo , sophomore Fausto Huerta , junior David Dixon and freshman Hunter Armstrong grabbed a win in 1:29.33.

The 1,000 freestyle came next, and senior Alex Pampalone finished third for the women (10:37.92) and freshman Zach Boley and senior Brandon Christian took third (9:53.23) and fourth (10:01.92), respectively, for the men. West Virginia then secured a pair of victories in the 200 free, as junior Giselle Gursoy led the way for the women (1:53.49) and Armstrong paced the men (1:38.54).

Junior Ally VanNetta then grabbed a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 57.32. Russo and senior Austin Hartke finished first (48.75) and second (50.63), respectively, in the men’s event. Huerta tacked on another victory for the men in the 100 breaststroke in 55.36, while Kaelbel placed second for the women (1:06.56).

Bullock and Dixon led West Virginia to a pair of wins in the 200 butterfly events. Bullock’s win was first, as she finished in 2:02.17, and junior Kayla Gagnon finished in third place (2:08.12). Dixon then led the way in a 1-2 Mountaineer finish, touching the wall in 1:49.14. Senior Jack Frazier followed in second place in 1:51.41.

Two more Mountaineer victories were added just before the first break in the 50 free. Haimes finished first for the women in 23.61, while Nilton finished second (23.79). Armstrong collected the men’s event victory in 20.49, and senior Sam Neaveill took second place (21.08).

In the diving well, the Mountaineer divers posted strong performances, winning all four events. The women tallied a 1-2-3-4 finish on 3-meter springboard, led by freshman Holly Darling’s 306.83 victory. Sophomore Camille Burt was second (294.68), followed by junior Callie Smith and sophomore Emma Longley in third (293.40) and fourth (248.10), respectively.

For the men, senior Austin Smith led the way in the Mountaineer sweep, posting a mark of 307.35 on 1-meter. Sophomore PJ Lenz finished in second place with a score of 305.55, and classmate Nick Cover followed in third place (289.50).

Darling again led the way on women’s 1-meter, tallying a score of 292.13 to take the top spot. Burt followed in second place with a 291.15, and Callie Smith finished in third (268.05). Austin Smith was the lone Mountaineer to place on men’s 3-meter, notching a mark of 344.18 to finish in first place.

“Today was a very good day for the divers, and I’m thrilled with the performances by our seniors,” diving coach Michael Grapner said. “Senior day is always one of my favorite days, and I’m incredibly proud of Brooke (Zedar) and Austin for their successes during their careers. I sincerely thank them for their contributions to the team.”

Following the swimming break, the Mountaineers returned to the competition pool to pick up two more wins in the 100 free. Haimes secured the victory for the women (51.43), while Armstrong grabbed it for the men (44.84). In the 200 back, VanNetta again led the women’s team, taking second place with a time of 2:05.61. Russo notched a victory for the men, touching the pad in 1:51.58. Junior Philip Kay was close behind in third place (1:53.79).

Next, Kaelbel and senior Jack Portmann tallied a pair of second-place finishes in the 200 breast, as Kaelbel finished in 2:22.05 for the women and Portmann touched the wall in 2:06.04 for the men. West Virginia’s long-distance specialists showed off in the 500 free, adding another pair of wins. Gursoy finished in 5:03.62 for the ladies, and junior Max Gustafson tallied a time of 4:34.25 to take the win for the men.

Bullock and Dixon then swept the next two events, grabbing two wins apiece in the 100 fly and 200 individual medley events. Bullock’s victories came in 55.42 in the 100 fly and 2:05.05 in the 200 IM, while Dixon touched the wall in 55.42 in the 100 fly and 1:52.93 in the 200 IM to take the top spots.

The 400 freestyle relay closed the meet, as the women’s team of Haimes, Nilton, freshman Harna Minezawa and Gursoy combined to post a time of 3:29.18 for first place. Then, the all-senior team of Neaveill, Hartke, senior Trayton Saladin and Frazier finished in second place with a time of 3:05.89.

Saturday also was Senior Day for the Mountaineers, as the two squads recognized the accomplishments of seniors Morgan Bullock , Miranda Marcucci , Julia Nilton , Alex Pampalone , Brooke Zedar , Brandon Christian , Jack Frazier , Austin Hartke , Ryan Kelly , Matthew Marsh , Sam Neaveill , Jack Portmann , Trayton Saladin , Austin Smith and Jake Williams .

With the victory, the women’s team moves to 3-3 in dual meets and 2-0 in the Big 12 to close the regular season. The men enter the postseason with a 5-1 dual-meet record, while they are 1-0 in Big 12 competition.

Next up for the Mountaineers is the Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championship, held from Feb. 26-29, at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park. West Virginia is set to host the conference meet for the first time in program history.

PRESS RELEASE – GEORGE WASHINGTON MEN:

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – DH Hwang and Haoning Chen recorded individual wins for GW men’s swimming and diving on Saturday in its regular season finale at West Virginia.

The Mountaineers claimed a 178-118 victory at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.

In the Colonials’ last competition ahead of the Atlantic 10 Championships, Hwang won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 9:34.83, while Chen touched first in the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:05.61.

The Buff and Blue team of Chen, Moritz Fath , Max Forstenhaeusler and Dylan Arzoni also posted a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay (3:04.02).

HIGHLIGHTS

– Chen continued to make an impact in his first semester with the squad. The graduate student was also third individually in the 100 breast (:56.32) and part of GW’s second-place finish in the 200 medley relay with Andrew Cho , George Aspougalis and Forstenhaeusler in 1:30.78).

– Hwang beat out teammate Josh Legge for the top spot in the 1,000 free. The sophomore from Hawaii was also third in the 500 free in 4:41.42.

– In addition to his relay success, Forstenhaeusler was runner-up in both the 100 free (:45.61) and 200 free (1:40.59).

– Fath was runner-up in the 500 free in 4:34.34, edged by West Virginia’s Max Gustafson by less than a tenth of a second. The senior was also third in the 200 free in 1:40.73.

– Peter Nachtwey was runner-up on the 3-meter board with a season-high total of 331.95. The junior from Ohio was also GW’s top finisher on 1-meter with 279.23.

– Arzoni (100 fly, :51.62), Aspougalis (100 breast, :55.92), Tyler Kawakami (50 free, :21.03) and Ryan Patterson (200 back, 1:53.59) also picked up individual runner-up finishes.

UP NEXT: GW now gears up for the A-10 Championships, which run Feb. 19-22 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

PRESS RELEASE – GEORGE WASHINGTON WOMEN:

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Andrea Ho and Stine Omdahl Petersen claimed two event wins apiece for GW women’s swimming and diving, but West Virginia came out on top in the team race, 162-138, on a competitive afternoon at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.

In the Colonials’ final dual meet of the season, Ho earned wins in both backstroke races, while Omdahl Petersen ruled in the breaststroke. Both swimmers, along with Meghan Burton and Becca Brown , were part of GW’s win in the 200-yard medley relay in 1:44.44.

HIGHLIGHTS

– Ho won the 100 back in 56.45 seconds before claiming the 200 back in 2:03.35. The junior from Australia was also fourth in the 100 fly (:57.98).

– Omdahl Petersen was No. 1 in both the 100 breast (1:05.98) and 200 breast (2:21.76). The first-year from Norway took third in the 200 IM in 2:10.27, as well.

– Tali Lemcoff won the 1,000 free in 10:27.82 with teammate Andrea Moussier in second place (10:30.04).

– Jackie Torrez put together a pair of fantastic swims, just edged in both by 2019 NCAA qualifier Morgan Bullock. The senior from California finished the 200 fly in 2:03.90 before posting a time of 2:07.30 in the 200 IM.

– Isabela Patino scored in the 100 free (second, :52.80), 200 free (fourth, 1:55.39) and 100 fly (third, 57.83). The sophomore from California also teamed with Grace Olivardia , Brown and Burton on a second-place showing in the 400 free relay (3:32.32).

– Marissa Martin was runner-up in the 500 free (5:04.68) and also paced the Colonials in the 200 free with a third-place finish in 1:55.35.

– Individually, Burton took second in the 100 fly in 56.05 seconds and third in the 100 back in 57.57 seconds.

– On the diving side, Gabriella Arendes led GW on both the 3-meter (247.43) and 1-meter (240.45) boards.

UP NEXT: GW has a little more than two weeks to make final preparations for the A-10 Championships, which run Feb. 19-22 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.