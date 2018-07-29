Ian Finnerty Beats Out Reece Whitley in WUGs Swim-Off

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Ian Finnerty topped Reece Whitley in a 100 breaststroke swim-off on Sunday morning after the conclusions of the prelims session. The swim-off was not for a spot in a final, as most in this meet have been; rather, it was a battle to see who would get a spot on the World University Games team and who would be relegated to the Pan American Games roster next season.

Finnerty won the swim-off in 1:00.28, while Whitley was behind him in 1:00.45.

While at least two more doubles are needed for the swim-off results to matter, we project that those doubles will happen, and that would send Finnerty to the 2019 World University Games from July 3rd-14th in Naples, Italy; and Whitley to the Pan American Games from July 26th to August 11th in Lima, Peru. Both meets will conclude before the fall semester begins at either Indiana (Finnerty) or Cal (Whitley).

Jmanswimfan

Interesting title

20 minutes ago
Observer

Eh?

40 seconds ago

