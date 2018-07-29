Carson Foster Breaks 15-16 National Age Group Record in 200 IM

2018 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just as I opened a window to write about Gianluca Urlando, who after his 200 IM on Sunday morning was the 3rd-fastest 15-16 in history, Carson Foster of the Mason Manta Rays swooped in from heat 11 and stole the headline. Foster swam a 1:59.71, which put him 9th in the heats and through to the B-Final, and breaks the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the event.

The old mark of 1:59.84 was set at the 2013 World Junior Championships by Andrew Seliskar. Seliskar will swim in the A-Final on Sunday as the 4th qualifier (1:58.97).

Swimming next to Foster in the B-Final tonight will be Urlando, whose 2:00.62 was the 10th-best time in prelims, and is now the 4th-fastest ever by a 15-16.

Foster ages up on October 26th of this year, while Urlando doesn’t turn 17 until March 16th of next year. Foster entered the meet with a best time of 2:00.72 from Columbus, while Urlando’s previous best, also done earlier this month, was 2:03.58.

For reference points, the two fastest swimmers at any age in the 200 IM, had best times of 2:06.95 and 2:00.86 as 15-16s, respectively.

Fostesr was fairly aggressive on his race, opening up in a 56.06, but gave back significant time to most of the modern IM’ers in this race on the breaststroke. His closing kick of 28.03, however, was almost Phelpsian, and in fact was the third-best closing split of the entire field on Sunday behind only Seliskar (27.97) and another age group phenom, Destin Lasco (27.73).

5 Fastest American 15-16s in History, 200 IM

Rank Swimmer Fly Split Back Split Breast Split Free Split Total Time 1 Carson Foster 25.64 30.42 35.62 28.03 1:59.71 2 Andrew Seliskar 26.23 31.14 34.31 28.16 1:59.84 3 Michael Andrew 25.11 30.45 34.49 29.81 1:59.86 4 Gianluca Urlando 26.04 30.37 34.6 29.61 2:00.71 5 Michael Phelps 25.99 30.95 36.06 27.86 2:00.86

Foster trains with the Mason Manta Rays in suburban Cincinnati and is verbally committed to attend Texas beginning in the fall of 2020.