Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hugo Gonzalez Takes 200 IM On Final Day Of Spanish Winter C’ships

2020 SPANISH WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Final Day Highlights

The 2020 Spanish Winter Championships concluded today in La Salera, with Cal redshirt Hugo Gonzalez getting it done for gold in the 200m IM.

Gonzalez touched in a mark of 1:55.33 to take the timed final, with his outing representing the 3rd fastest time of his career. Gonzalez has been as fast as 1:54.77 at these same championships two years ago, with his 2nd fastest time of 1:55.22 taking place at that 2018 meet’s prelims.

Jessica Vall made her trifecta of breaststroke wins complete with a victory in the 50m sprint tonight. Vall topped the field in a time of 30.76, a result just .11 over her own meet record of 30.67 from 2018.

The men’s 200m free saw Cesar Castro clock a speedy 1:44.70 to take the gold ahead of the competition. Splitting 50.54/54.16, Castro’s effort here marks just the 3rd time he’s been under 1:45 in the SCM version of the 2free. He owns a lifetime best of 1:43.94 in 2018.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!