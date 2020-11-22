Hugo Gonzalez Takes 200 IM On Final Day Of Spanish Winter C’ships

2020 SPANISH WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 20th – Sunday, November 22nd

Gaetà Huguet pool in Castellón, in La Salera

SCM (25m)

SwimSwam Preview

Entry Lists

Recap #1

Results

Final Day Highlights

The 2020 Spanish Winter Championships concluded today in La Salera, with Cal redshirt Hugo Gonzalez getting it done for gold in the 200m IM.

Gonzalez touched in a mark of 1:55.33 to take the timed final, with his outing representing the 3rd fastest time of his career. Gonzalez has been as fast as 1:54.77 at these same championships two years ago, with his 2nd fastest time of 1:55.22 taking place at that 2018 meet’s prelims.

Jessica Vall made her trifecta of breaststroke wins complete with a victory in the 50m sprint tonight. Vall topped the field in a time of 30.76, a result just .11 over her own meet record of 30.67 from 2018.

The men’s 200m free saw Cesar Castro clock a speedy 1:44.70 to take the gold ahead of the competition. Splitting 50.54/54.16, Castro’s effort here marks just the 3rd time he’s been under 1:45 in the SCM version of the 2free. He owns a lifetime best of 1:43.94 in 2018.