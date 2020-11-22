Cerniak, Munoz Wrap Up Multiple Wins So Far At Spanish Winter C’ships

2020 SPANISH WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 20th – Sunday, November 22nd

Gaetà Huguet pool in Castellón, in La Salera

SCM (25m)

SwimSwam Preview

Entry Lists

Results

The 2020 Spanish Winter Championships got underway last night in La Salera with the elite national talent to the tune of Hugo Gonzales, Joan Pons Ramon and Jessica Vall taking on multiple events over the 3-day affair.

32-year-old multi-European Championships medalist Vall was successful across the women’s 200m and 100m breaststroke events, hitting a meet record in the latter. Clocking a time of 1:05.11, Vall’s 100m breaststroke gold medal-worthy performance overtook her own meet mark of 1:05.68 she set at the 2019 edition.

In the 200m breast, Vall checked in with a winning effort of 2:21.19, falling about a second off of her championships record of 2:20.12 from 3 years ago.

Konrad Cerniak, the Pole who trains in Spain, topped the men’s 50m free in a time of 21.47 before doubling up with a 50m fly victory in 23.29. Tying Czerniak in that fly sprint was Beltran Rodriguez Gastanaga, who also touched in 23.29 to share the meet title.

Czerniak also topped the men’s 100m fly timed final in a time of 51.38, within striking distance of his own championships record of 51.02 from way back in 2014.

As far as Pons was concerned, the 23-year-old European Championships bronze medalist in the 400m IM took the 2fly here at these Championships, producing a time of 1:55.66. That result represents Pons’ 2nd fastest time ever, sitting only behind his PB of 1:54.85 produced in 2016.

Finally, in the women’s 50m free, national record holder Lidon Munoz got it done for gold in a time of 24.25. That result overtook her own previous meet record of 24.33 set last year. She doubled up on the win with another gold in the 50m fly, reaching the wall in a time of 26.62.

Of note, Cal redshirt Hugo Gonzalez was disqualified in the men’s 200m breast, but finished 3rd in the 100m breast in a mark of 1:00.12. Gonzalez was also in the 100m fly race, taking bronze in 52.84.

The men’s 200m back was where Gonzalez found success, producing a time of 1:55.13 to wind up on top. Splitting 56.47/58.66, the man was well off his PB of 1:52.48, but it was enough to get the job done here.

One day of action remains at these Winter Championships.