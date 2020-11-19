Hugo Gonzalez Set For Big Racing Wknd At Spanish Winter C’ships

2020 SPANISH WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 20th – Sunday, November 22nd

Gaetà Huguet pool in Castellón, in La Salera

SCM (25m)

Entry Lists

The 2020 Spanish Winter Swimming Championships are set to take place this weekend with strict coronavirus measures in place. Soon over 300 swimmers will descend upon the Gaetà Huguet pool in Castellón, vying for national titles without spectators cheering in the crowd.

Although national record holder and Olympic gold medalist Mireia Belmonte was originally set to swim the 30-year-old has withdrawn from the meet. This falls in line with the fly and IM specialist’s absence from season 2 of the International Swimming League (ISL) where she was set to be a member of Iron but did not race at any matches.

World Junior Record holder in the 400m IM, Alba Vazquez Ruiz was another would-be swimmer who has withdrawn from the meet. The 18-year-old competed last month in Malaga, putting up times of 2:05.45 in the 200m free, 2:17.54 in the 200m IM and 1:06.44 in the 100m backstroke, all short course meters.

Of those who will be competing, Cal redshirt junior Hugo Gonzalez is slated for a packed schedule, including the 50m/100m/200m breast, 100m fly, 200m back and 200mIM events.

National record holder Jessica Vall is also expected to race, entered in the 50m/100m/200m breast and the 100m/200m IM.

Below are additional entries of note for this weekend’s action: