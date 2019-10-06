Howard Sweeps VMI in Home Opener

VMI at Howard

Washington, D.C.

Oct. 5, 2019

Men: Howard 167.5-126.5; Women: Howard 204-77

Results

Courtesy: Howard Athletics

WASHINGTON D.C. – Howard University men’s swimming & diving team defeated Virginia Military Institute (VMI), 167.5-126.5, inside a packed Burr Pool.

With the victory, HU secured its first home win of the season while extending its home winning streak to seven, dating back to November 2017.

Howard opened the afternoon with the men’s 200 medley relay where junior Kegan Ford (Port-of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago), sophomore Miguel Davis Jr. (Washington) and freshmen Miles Simon (Atlanta) and Arion Solomon (Fairburn, Ga.) were victorious, clocking in with the program’s fourth-fastest mark (1:33.76).

Individually, Simon and fellow classmate Luke-Kennedy Thompson (Nassau, Bahamas) led the way.

Simon won the men’s 100 Backstroke (54.67) and 200 Backstroke (1:59.23) while Thompson claimed first-place in the 200 Freestyle (1:46.49) and 500 Freestyle (4:50.68).

On the afternoon, HU won 11 events overall (10 individual and one relay).

Other notable winners include Davis, Jr. (100 Breast; 1:00.14), Ford (100 Free; 48.80), Solomon (100 Butterfly; 51.98), junior William Speakman Smith II (Jacksonville, Fla.; 200 Breast; 2:10.94) and newcomers Mark-Anthony Beckles (Chaguanas, Trinidad & Tobago; 50 Free; 21.42) and Reese Samuel (Pittsburgh, Pa.; 200 Butterfly; 2:01.32).

Howard University women’s swimming & diving team displayed solid all-around performances in their dominate victory over Virginia Military Institute (VMI), 204-77, in front of a raucous home crowd inside Burr Pool.

HU finished the afternoon winning 12 events overall (11 individual and one relay).

The 200 medley relay squad of senior Leanne McMaster (Kingston, Jamaica), junior DeAngela Fobbs (Upper Marlboro, Md.), sophomore India Jackson (Philadelphia) and freshman Courtney Connolly (White Lake, Mich.) grabbed first-place, clocking in at 1:50.71.

Individually, junior Christian Nickolas (Brentwood, Calif.), sophomore Madison Freeland (Glenside, Pa.) and newcomer Breyahna Tyme (Ontario, Canada), each won two events apiece.

Nickolas competed in the women’s 1-meter dive twice where she registered a 166.40 in the first dive, then produced the fifth-best score in program history during the latter part of the day (227.35).

Freeland recorded victories in the 100 Free (55.52) and 1000 Free (11:16.94) while the Tyme made her home debut with outstanding performances in the 100 Back (59.69) and 200 Back (2:11.25). Additionally, Tyme’s mark in the 200 Back is the third-fastest in program history.

Other notable winners include Connolly (200 Butterfly; 2:19.53), Jackson (100 Breast; 1:08.68), McMaster (200 Breast; 2:36.62), junior Abolade Oyentuji (Pembroke Pines, Fla.; 500 Free; 5:51.26) and freshman Tiffanee Moore (Tallahassee, Fla.; 200 Free; 2:04.92).

On Oct. 19, Howard travels to Murfreesboro, N.C. for a duel meet against Chowan. First race is set for 1 p.m.

Courtesy: VMI Athletics

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The VMI men’s and women’s swimming teams opened the 2019-20 season Saturday at Howard University, but were defeated by the Bison 167.5 – 126.5 on the men’s side and 204-77 in women’s competition.

Sophomore Sophie Svoboda earned victories in the women’s 50-free (25.20), the 100-fly (59.21) and the 200-IM (2:11.18).

Freshman Conner Jorgensen won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 10:21.90, while freshman Bridger Thurston captured two different 1-meter diving competitions with scores of 220.6 and 140.3.

The Keydet men host Davidson Friday at 5 p.m.