How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 10/19-10/22

Headlining this week’s schedule of Division I meets is the two-day match-up between Arizona State and NC State. The first day of competition will be scored in the traditional short course dual meet format, while day two will be exhibition in a long course invite format. 

Other meets to keep an eye on this weekend include Wisconsin hosting Arizona and Michigan, as well as Duke kicking off their season with a dual against Virginia Tech. 

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below. 

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

#24/#22 Alabama vs. #20/– Mizzou

  • October 20, 10am (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

–/#21 Minnesota vs. #22/– SMU

  • October 20-21, 6pm & 11am (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#14/– Notre Dame vs. Pitt vs. Penn State

  • October 20-21, 3pm & 11am (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#1/#17 Arizona State vs. #5/#5 NC State

  • October 20-21, 2pm & 10am (MT)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#6/#2 Texas vs. TCU

  • October 20, 4pm (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Results

–/#16 Duke vs. #9/#18 Virginia Tech

  • October 21, 2pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results

Arizona vs. #18/#12 Wisconsin vs. #17/#15 Michigan

  • October 20-21, 4pm & 9:30am (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results

HM/#13 UNC vs. UNC Wilmington 

  • October 20, 4pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

