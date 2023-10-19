How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 10/19-10/22

Headlining this week’s schedule of Division I meets is the two-day match-up between Arizona State and NC State. The first day of competition will be scored in the traditional short course dual meet format, while day two will be exhibition in a long course invite format.
Other meets to keep an eye on this weekend include Wisconsin hosting Arizona and Michigan, as well as Duke kicking off their season with a dual against Virginia Tech.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
Rankings are listed men/women.
#24/#22 Alabama vs. #20/– Mizzou
–/#21 Minnesota vs. #22/– SMU
- October 20-21, 6pm & 11am (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#14/– Notre Dame vs. Pitt vs. Penn State
- October 20-21, 3pm & 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#1/#17 Arizona State vs. #5/#5 NC State
- October 20-21, 2pm & 10am (MT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#6/#2 Texas vs. TCU
- October 20, 4pm (CT)
- Men and women
- Results
–/#16 Duke vs. #9/#18 Virginia Tech
- October 21, 2pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results
Arizona vs. #18/#12 Wisconsin vs. #17/#15 Michigan
HM/#13 UNC vs. UNC Wilmington
- October 20, 4pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile