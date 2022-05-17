How To Watch The 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour (Everything You Need)

2022 Mare Nostrum Tour

May 21-29, 2022

Three two-day meets: Monaco: May 21-22, 2022 Barcelona: May 25-26, 2022 Canet-en-Roussillon: May 28-29, 2022

An absolutely loaded field of elite swimmers will be in action on the 2022 Mare Nostrum Tour, which kicks off this weekend in Monaco before venturing to Barcelona mid-week and then closing things off in Canet the following weekend.

Below we’ll give you everything you need to follow along with each of the three meets.

START TIMES

All three meets will operate in the Central European timezone (CET), which keeps things relatively simple when keeping track of when the meets start for those located outside of Europe.

The stops, however, will have slightly different start times. Check them out below:

Monaco

Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET

Finals: 4:30 pm local* / 10:30 am ET

*The Monaco stop will feature a five-round 50-meter skins event for each stroke, with the races spread out over the course of the competition. At the beginning of both finals sessions, there will be a skins round at 4:30 pm before the other finals races begin at 5:00 pm.

Barcelona

Prelims: 8:30 am local / 2:30 am ET

Finals: 5:00 pm local / 11:00 am ET

Canet-en-Roussillon

Prelims: TBC

Finals: 6:03 pm local / 12:03 pm ET

EVENT SCHEDULES

All three stops will have different event schedules, with Monaco notably having all four 50-meter events for both men and women raced in the skins format. Read more on that below.

Races listed in finals order

Day 1 Day 2 Monaco Barcelona Canet Monaco Barcelona Canet 50 Skins Round 2 M 800 FR W 50 BK 50 Skins Round 4 W 800 FR W 50 BR M 200 BR W 50 BK M 50 BK M 400 IM M 50 BK M 50 BR W 100 BR M 50 BR W 50 FR W 400 FR W 50 BR W 50 FLY M 100 FR W 50 FLY M 50 FR M 100 FLY M 50 FLY M 50 FLY W 200 FR M 400 IM W 1500 FR W 200 FLY W 400 IM M 1500 FR M 200 FLY W 100 FR M 400 FR M 200 BK M 100 FR W 400 FR W 100 FLY M 100 BK W 200 BK W 100 BK W 100 BK M 100 BK M 100 BK W 100 BR M 200 BK M 100 BR M 100 BR W 100 BK W 200 BK M 50 FR W 100 BR W 200 BR W 50 FR W 200 BR M 200 IM W 200 BK M 100 BR M 200 FR M 200 BK M 200 BR M 400 FR M 200 BR W 200 IM W 100 FR W 200 BR W 200 FLY W 400 IM W 200 FLY M 400 IM W 200 IM M 200 FLY M 200 FLY 50 Skins Round 3 M 100 FLY W 100 FLY 50 Skins Final W 100 FLY W 100 FR W 200 IM M 100 FLY M 200 IM M 100 FR M 200 FR W 200 FR W 200 FR M 200 IM W 400 FR M 200 FR M 400 FR W 400 IM

The skins format for the Monaco stop will be run as follows:

Skins Format, Monaco Only (All 50m Strokes)

Round 1 – Day 1 prelims

Round 2 (top 16) – Start of Day 1 finals

Round 3 (top 8) – End of Day 1 finals

Round 4 (top 4) – Start of Day 2 finals

Round 5 (top 2) – End of Day 2 finals

The races will go off in IM order, fly to free, with men first and then the women.

You can also find the full event schedules for each stop here.

ENTRIES & RESULTS

The entry lists for all three of the stops have been released:

Results at each stop can be found here.

Additionally, live results will be likely featured on each host’s individual section on the Mare Nostrum website (Barcelona for sure):

LIVE STREAM

Each finals session will be available to be streamed live on the Mare Nostrum Swim Tour website for fans located worldwide, minus the countries listed below.

The following nations will instead have the meet broadcasted on the following networks: