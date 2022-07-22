How Has 17-Year-Old Ksawery Masiuk Become One of the Top Backstrokers in the World?

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 3x 2022 European Jr Champ and 2022 world champs bronze medalist, Ksawery Masiuk. The 17-year-old Polish backstroke has quickly risen the ranks as one of the premier talents in the world, posting PRs in Budapest of 52.5 and 24.4 in the 100 and 50. Just days later, he turned around and won both events in Bucharest (Euro Jr Champs) as well as the 200 back (PR 1:56.6) and went a PR in the 100 free (48.3) leading off Poland’s bronze medal mixed 400 free relay.

Masiuk discusses what his training is like back in Warsaw, saying he typically does 5-6k per practice with a blend of 200 pace and sprint work. He also reveals that he doesn’t like having time goals because it would put unnecessary pressure on himself; he just tries to have fun when he swims.

Masiuk will be back in action at the 2022 European Champs in August which will take place in Rome, swimming the same lineup of 50-100 back that he did in Budapest. Masiuk plans to attend NC State in the United States, but not until after the 2024 Paris Olympics.