Lily Borgenheimer Swims 2:31.81 200 Breast on Day 1 of Santa Clarita Sectionals

2022 Santa Clarita Sectionals

July 21-24, 2022

Santa Clarita Aquatic Center

LCM (5o meters)

Results: “2022 CA-NV Speedo Sectionals” on Meet Mobile

Some of the top swimmers from Southern California, Nevada, and Colorado are competing in Santa Clarita this weekend.

Highlighting night 1 was Lily Borgenheimer of Maverick Aquatics as she swam a 2:31.81 to win the women’s 200 breast. That was a best time as her previous best of 2:31.91 was from July 2019. Notable, Borgenheimer will be a redshirt senior for Colorado Mesa this fall. She won the 200 breast at the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships.

Team Rebel Aquatics (TRA) was dominant on day 1 winning five out of the eight events. Hannah Jones kicked off the night winning the women’s 1500 free in a 17:23.73. Jones was dominant in her win as she won by over 20 seconds. She was slightly off her best time of 17:18.69 which she swam in July 2021. Jones is committed to UNLV for fall 2022.

Teammate Evan Sproul continued the distance success winning the men’s 800 free in a 8:31.49. He won the event by over four seconds. That was a huge best time for Sproul as his previous best stood at a 8:43.44 from July 2021.

Winning the women’s 100 free was Madeleine Hebert who swam a 57.24. That was a huge best time for Hebert as her previous best stood at a 58.16 which she swam in April 2022. In total, Hebert has now dropped from a 58.90 to a 57.24 in the past year. Hebert is committed to NC State for fall 2023.

TRA also swept the 200 butterfly’s. Winning the women’s event was Gabriella Lizzul who swam a 2:18.44. That was a huge best time as it was her first time under the 2:20 mark. Lizzul just finished up her senior season at UNLV.

On the men’s side, McKay Mickelson swam a 2:03.51 in his win. Like Lizzul, Mickelson also swims at UNLV as he just finished up his sophomore season. His best time in the event stands at a 2:01.85 from last summer.

Spencer Daily of J Barracudas Swim Team swam a 50.78 to win the men’s 100 free. Daily just finished his senior season at UCSD. This was a best time for Daily as his previous best stood at a 50.92.

Ethan Hildesheim swam a 2:22.34 to win the men’s 200 breast by over four seconds. That was a best time as his previous best stood at a 2:23.99. Hildensheim is a rising sophomore at UCSD.