Winter Juniors Qualifier Sydney Nethercutt Sends Verbal Commitment to Houston

Sydney Nethercutt from Goshen, Indiana has made a verbal commitment to the University of Houston’s class of 2027. She will join Megan Unruh and Evelyn Entrekin in the fall of 2023.

“I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming career at the University of Houston! Thank you to all of my friends, teammates, coaches, and family for supporting me throughout this process. Go Coogs!🐾”

A rising senior at Northridge High School, Nethercutt swims for her high school team and for Northridge Area Swimming Association. She is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 200 fly and a Futures qualifier in the 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM. She capped off her junior year high school season with finals appearances in the 200 free (9th, 1:50.74) and 500 free (4th, 4:53.56) at the 2022 Indiana IHSAA Girls State Championships, hitting personal bests in both events. A month later, she won the 200 fly at the Indiana Swimming LSC Senior State Championships. She also placed 3rd in the 100 fly and 4th in the 200 and 400 IMs. Both the 100/200 fly and 400 IM were lifetime bests.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 55.84

200 fly – 2:01.00

200 IM – 2:05.86

400 IM – 4:25.10

200 free – 1:50.74

500 free – 4:53.56

100 back – 57.86

200 back – 2:03.61

Houston is transitioning into the Big 12 and will begin conference competition in July 2023. The Cougars beat SMU by half a point to win the AAC crown at the 2022 championships. Nethercutt’s best times would have placed her in the A finals of the 500 free and 200 fly and the B finals of the 200 free, 100 fly, 100 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

