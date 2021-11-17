High Point, North Carolina Swim Coach Aaron Philip Key Sentenced to Prison

High Point, North Carolina swim coach Aaron Philip Key, 28, pleaded guilty on Monday to six felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in a Guilford County Courthouse.

Key began molesting the boy when the boy was 7 years old, according to prosecutors. The boy is now 15.

Key was arrested in January by High Point Police Department. He was living in Raleigh at the time. Key became close with the family while coaching the boy. That closeness led to him staying at the family’s home as a chaperone while the boy’s parents were out of town, according to the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office.

On Monday, the boy, his father, his mother, and a sister all addressed the court. The boy called Key a “coward” while recounting in detail the sexual assault.

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Timothy Gould sentenced Key to two consecutive prison terms of 16 to 29 months. Key also was sentenced to four separate probation terms of 16 to 29 months per count. That means he will spend between almost three and almost five years in prison, with the potential to serve nearly 10 years of probation thereafter.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender and pay $75,000 in restitution.

The boy’s family member said that they were satisfied with the plea deal.

A Linkedin page for an Aaron Key in Greenville, North Carolina with a photo that matches the police report lists among his jobs as the head coach of a swim team based at the High Point Elks Lodge. A newsletter sent out by the High Point Elks Lodge in the summer of 2016 indicated that Key was leaving the club after “17 great years with the team” as a swimmer and coach.

SwimSwam was unable to find any more recent coaching history for Key, and USA Swimming says that he was last a member in 2010.