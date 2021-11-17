Mason Breaststroker Logan Ottke Commits to Mizzou

Logan Ottke, a high school junior from Morrow, Ohio, has verbally committed to join the Missouri Tigers in the fall of 2023. Ottke does his club swimming with the Mason Manta Rays and attends Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy.

Ottke specializes in breaststroke and sprint fly. Ottke’s best 100 breast came this past summer at the Ohio Swimming SCY Summer Champs, where he finished third in 55.80. At that same meet, Ottke also posted his lifetime best in the 100 fly with a second place finish in 50.05. His best 200 breast time comes from almost a year ago, when his lifetime best in the 100 was only 57.00, indicating there may be drops to come soon in his 200.

In addition to his club swimming, Ottke finished third in the 100 breast at the 2021 Ohio High School Division II (small schools) as a sophomore in 57.05.

Ottke’s best SCY times include:

100 breast: 55.80

200 breast: 2:03.83

100 fly: 50.05

While Ottke still has two years of high school to develop, he has some significant improvement to make before he will be able to score at the conference level for the Tigers. At last year’s SEC Championships, it took a 53.78 to score in the 100 breast and a 1:57.91 to score in the 200 breast. Ottke’s arrival in Columbia comes at a crucial moment for the Tigers, as their top 100 and 200 breaststrokers from last season will have both graduated the prior spring. All American Ben Patton, who is Mizzou’s top 100 breaststroker, and Will Goodwin, the Tigers’ top 200 breaststroker, are both currently juniors and will just miss overlapping with Ottke.

Ottke is the first public verbal commitment in the Mizzou men’s class of 2027.