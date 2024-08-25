High-Level International Meets For September 2024

We’re still reflecting and recovering from the incredible 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. However, the month of September will keep us going with a handful of high-level competitions worth checking out as we head into the World Cup season beginning in October.

As always, please let me know in the comments any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

09/05 – 09/08 World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Junior Championships (ITA)

09/06 – 09/08 Victorian Age Short Course Championships (AUS)

09/14 – 09/16 78th National Sports Festival (JPN)

09/19 – 09/21 Swedish Grand Prix #1

09/26 – 09/29 Australian Short Course Championships (AUS)

09/26 – 09/29 South African Short Course Championships (RSA)

09/28 – 09/29 Budapest Cup (HUN)