High-Level International Meets For September 2024

We’re still reflecting and recovering from the incredible 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. However, the month of September will keep us going with a handful of high-level competitions worth checking out as we head into the World Cup season beginning in October.
09/05 – 09/08 World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Junior Championships (ITA)
09/06 – 09/08 Victorian Age Short Course Championships (AUS)
09/14 – 09/16 78th National Sports Festival (JPN)
09/19 – 09/21 Swedish Grand Prix #1
09/26 – 09/29 Australian Short Course Championships (AUS)
09/26 – 09/29 South African Short Course Championships (RSA)
09/28 – 09/29 Budapest Cup (HUN)
Paralympics?
Start in August, so probably won’t be included.