Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

High-Level International Meets For September 2024

Comments: 2

We’re still reflecting and recovering from the incredible 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. However, the month of September will keep us going with a handful of high-level competitions worth checking out as we head into the World Cup season beginning in October.

As always, please let me know in the comments any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

09/05 – 09/08 World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Junior Championships (ITA)
09/06 – 09/08 Victorian Age Short Course Championships (AUS)

09/14 – 09/16 78th National Sports Festival (JPN)

09/19 – 09/21 Swedish Grand Prix #1

09/26 – 09/29 Australian Short Course Championships (AUS)
09/26 – 09/29 South African Short Course Championships (RSA)
09/28 – 09/29 Budapest Cup (HUN)

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ploki
1 hour ago

Paralympics?

0
-1
Reply
Samuel Huntington
Reply to  Ploki
1 hour ago

Start in August, so probably won’t be included.

1
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!