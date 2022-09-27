High-Level International Meets For October 2022

October brings the kick-off of the 3-stop FINA World Cup, while nations such as Sweden, Japan and Germany are also hosting elite domestic meets during the month.

With the 2022 FINA Short Course World Championships on the horizon for December, let’s take a look at the upcoming meets which are on the agenda before the qualification period for Melbourne ends on November 13th.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have missed inadvertently.

10/01 – 10/02 96th Swim Festival (GER)

10/07 – 10/08 SC Cup (LTU)

10/08 Queensland Long Course Preparation Meet #1 (AUS)

10/08 Lozp Cup (POL)

10/13 – 10/15 Pilsner Sprints Arena Cup (CZE)

10/13 – 10/15 52nd International Swim Festival Aachen (GER)

10/14 – 10/15 Meeting of Schwimm Union Generali Salzburg (AUT)

10/15 New South Wales Long Course Qualification Meet (AUS)

10/20 – 10/22 Meeting de Saint Dizier (FRA)

10/21 – 10/23 FINA World Cup Stop #1 Berlin (GER)

10/21 – 10/22 International Trophy Enrico Meroni (ITA)

10/21 – 10/22 Memorial Louis Anteunis (BEL)

10/21 – 10/22 Slovak Swimming Cup (SVK)

10/22 – 10/23 64th Japanese SC Swimming Championships (JPN)

10/26 – 10/28 Stockholm Golden Meet (SWE)

10/27 – 10/29 Swedish Grand Prix #2 (SWE)

10/28 Bosnia Piccolo Cup (BIH)

10/28 – 10/29 Jadran Grand Prix (CRO)

10/28 – 10/30 FINA World Cup Stop #2 Toronto (CAN)

10/28 – 10/30 North Sea Swim Meet (NOR)