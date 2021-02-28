High-Level International Meets For March 2021

The postponed Olympic Games are set to kick-off on July 23rd, which means we’re fewer than 150 days from the world’s biggest competitive sporting event.

March is gearing up to be a packed month of meets, with Australia, Denmark, France, Sweden and more among those hosting major events for their athletes and elite visitors.

Take a look at the lineup below and let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

02/25 – 03/01 National Spring Age Group Swimming Championships (TPE)

03/02 – 03/07 BASA Long Course National Championships (BAR)

03/03 – 03/07 Pro Swim Series San Antonio (USA)

03/03 – 03/28 2021 18 & Under Spring Virtual Championships, Various Locations (USA)

03/04 – 03/07 57th Malaysia Invitational Age Group Swimming Championships (MAS)

03/04 – 03/08 Victorian Age Long Course Championships (AUS)

03/04 – 03/08 South African Long Course Championships (RSA)

03/04 – 03/07 China National Swim Meet #2 (CHN)

03/05 – 03/06 BSF Last Chance Meet (BAH)

03/05 – 03/07 Danish Olympic Qualification Event (DEN)

03/06 – 03/07 Trofeu CN Sabadell (ESP)

03/06 – 03/07 Baltic State Swimming Championships (LTU)

03/06 – 03/09 National Swimming Championships (UKR)

03/12 – 03/14 Edinburgh International Swim Meet (GBR)

03/12 – 03/14 Serbian Open (SRB)

03/12 – 03/14 Turkish Turkcell LCM Age Group Swimming Championships (TUR)

03/12 – 03/13 Stockholm Grand Prix (SWE)

03/12 – 03/14 Grand Prix International de la Ville de Seraing (BEL)

03/13 – 03/14 Australian Open Water Championships (AUS)

03/16 – 03/21 51st Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships (SGP)

03/18 – 03/21 New South Wales State Open Championships (AUS)

03/19 – 03/21 Luxembourg Euro Meet (LUX)

03/19 – 03/21 FFN Golden Tour #2, Marseille (FRA)

03/19 – 03/21 Bergen Swim Festival (NOR)

03/20 – 03/21 Oskarin Uinnit (FIN)

03/20 – 03/21 38th International HiPoint Meeting (SUI)

03/21 – 03/21 Hong Kong National Olympic Time Trial (HKG)

03/22 – 03/24 Turkish Turkcell SCM National Team Selection Meet (TUR)

03/23 – 03/27 ISCA International Senior Cup (USA)

03/24 – 03/28 XXI Spanish Long Course Championships (ESP)

03/26 – 03/28 Grand Prix Ostravia (CZE)

03/26 – 03/28 Test Event for EYOF 2021

03/26 – 03/28 Grand Prix Ostrava (CZE)

03/27 – 04/02 Copa Marcelo Salado (CUB)

03/27 – 03/28 Open Grand Prix (POL)

03/31 – 04/03 Absolute Italian Championships (ITA)