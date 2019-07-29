High-Level International Meets For August 2019

The 2019 World Championships just wrapped up, which means the bulk of the globe’s elite swimmers will now be turning their attention to the next edition fo the Summer Olympic Games set for Tokyo next year.

August still holds plenty of meet action, however, with U.S. Nationals, the 2019 Pan American Games, the World Junior Championships, as well with the 2019 FINA World Cup season getting underway.

Mark your schedules for the various meets ready to make some headlines this month. Let me know in the comments of any meets I may have missed.

International Meets – August 2019

07/30 – 08/10 Israel Summer Championships

07/31 – 08/04 U.S. Summer Nationals

08/01 – 08/04 Austrian National Championships

08/01 – 08/07 National Age Group Summer Championships (Italy)

08/01 – 08/04 Slovenian Open National Championships

08/01 – 08/04 Various U.S. Futures Swimming & Zone Championships

08/02 – 08/05 Greek Open Swimming Championships

08/02 – 08/04 FINA Swimming World Cup #1 (Tokyo, Japan)

08/03 – 08/07 Cto. De España ‘Open’ de Verano

08/03 – 08/07 Turkish LCM Junior & Open Age Clubs National Championships

08/06 – 08/10 XVIII Pan American Games (Lima, Peru)

08/06 – 08/10 U.S. Junior Nationals

08/08 – 08/10 FINA Swimming World Cup #2 (Jinan, China)

08/08 – 08/11 Canadian Swimming Championships

08/09 – 08/11 Hong Kong Open Swimming Championships

08/10 – 08/11 66th National Public University Championships (Japan)

08/15 – 08/17 FINA Swimming World Cup #3 (Singapore)

08/17 – 08/20 87th Japan High School Swimming Championships

08/20 – 08/25 World Junior Swimming Championships (Budapest, Hungary)

08/21 – 08/24 African Games (swimming portion), Rabat, Morocco

08/24 – 08/27 19th China University Swimming Championships