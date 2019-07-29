U.S. National Team Roundup: Current Top 6s After 2019 World Championships

This morning, we covered the races for U.S. National Team status that should really take shape during this week’s U.S. Nationals and next week’s Pan American Games.

Now, we’ll look at the current top 6 in each event, who are in line for U.S. National Team benefits if the season were to end today. We’ll use this list as a starting point, and track new swimmers jumping onto the lists (and who they’re bumping out) each night of U.S. Nationals.

First, a refresher of what it means to be on the U.S. National Team and how the team is selected:

Benefits & Criteria

In contrast to the national travel teams that headed to World Championships, World University Games or Pan American Games this summer, the U.S. National Team is a broader umbrella, comprising the top American athletes in every Olympic event. We profiled the benefits and specific perks of National Team status a few years ago, but the most notable benefits include access to monthly stipends from USA Swimming, meet reimbursements and elite athlete health insurance, plus access to the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

With that in mind, here’s a look at how the 2019-2020 U.S. National Team will be selected. You can see the full criteria here.

Top 6 athletes in each individual Olympic event at FINA-/USA Swimming-approved meets as determined by FINA.org’s World Rankings from January 1, 2019 through August 25, 2019 Rankings will be pulled from the FINA site on September 3 (giving swimmers a chance to make sure their time is included in the database)

Prelims, semifinals and finals (A, B, C and D) from all USA Swimming or FINA sanctioned meets are eligible

Relay leadoffs, time trials, swim-offs and intermediate splits are not eligible

Current 2019-2020 U.S. National Team Rankings As of July 29

The following are not exactly the full rankings for this year – we’ve done our best to manually remove any times from relay leadoffs, time trials, swim-offs or intermediate splits.

These rankings are only unofficial: swimmers still have just under a month to crack these lists, and times could be removed after-the-fact if an athlete is deemed ineligible.

Women

50 free Simone Manuel 24.05 Abbey Weitzeil 24.47 Margo Geer 24.78 Olivia Smoliga 24.83 Mallory Comerford 24.89 Catie DeLoof 24.99

100 free Simone Manuel 52.04 Mallory Comerford 53.10 Abbey Weitzeil 54.05 Margo Geer 54.09 Katie McLaughlin 54.15 Erika Brown 54.36

200 free Katie Ledecky 1:55.78 Katie McLaughlin 1:56.48 Simone Manuel 1:57.24 Leah Smith 1:57.40 Gabby DeLoof 1:57.62 Hali Flickinger 1:57.65

400 free Katie Ledecky 3:59.28 Leah Smith 4:01.29 Kaersten Meitz 4:05.80 Melanie Margalis 4:06.35 Hali Flickinger 4:08.37 Erica Sullivan 4:09.72

800 free Katie Ledecky 8:10.70 Leah Smith 8:16.33 Erica Sullivan 8:26.15 Haley Anderson 8:27.63 Hali Flickinger 8:29.96 Kaersten Meitz 8:31.52

1500 free Katie Ledecky 15:45.59 Ashley Twichell 15:54.19 Erica Sullivan 15:55.25 Hannah Moore 16:11.42 Madelyn Donohoe 16:19.46 Molly Kowal 16:20.94

100 back Regan Smith 58.45 Olivia Smoliga 58.73 Kathleen Baker 59.03 Katharine Berkoff 59.29 Elise Haan 59.62 Isabelle Stadden 59.71

200 back Regan Smith 2:03.35 Lisa Bratton 2:07.91 Kathleen Baker 2:08.08 Hali Flickinger 2:08.36 Asia Seidt 2:08.56 Isabelle Stadden 2:08.67

100 breast Lilly King 1:04.93 Annie Lazor 1:06.03 Breeja Larson 1:07.04 Bethany Galat 1:07.13 Melanie Margalis 1:07.20 Molly Hannis 1:07.25

200 breast Annie Lazor 2:20.77 Lilly King 2:21.39 Emily Escobedo 2:22.87 Micah Sumrall 2:23.88 Bethany Galat 2:24.33 Madisyn Cox 2:26.36

100 fly Kelsi Dahlia 57.06 Katie McLaughlin 57.23 Kendyl Stewart 57.51 Amanda Kendall 58.12 Olivia Bray 58.38 Sarah Gibson 58.41

200 fly Hali Flickinger 2:05.96 Katie Drabot 2:06.59 Dakota Luther 2:07.92 Regan Smith 2:08.58 Olivia Carter 2:09.05 Kelsi Dahlia 2:09.09

200 IM Melanie Margalis 2:08.91 Madisyn Cox 2:10.18 Kathleen Baker 2:10.65 Ella Eastin 2:10.72 Alex Walsh 2:11.86 Allie Raab 2:12.51

400 IM Ella Eastin 4:37.18 Madisyn Cox 4:37.23 Makayla Sargent 4:37.95 Ally McHugh 4:38.32 Hali Flickinger 4:38.84 Brooke Forde 4:39.06

Men

50 free Caeleb Dressel 21.04 Michael Andrew 21.62 Michael Chadwick 21.96 Ryan Held 22.14 Nathan Adrian 22.17 Robert Howard 22.19

100 free Caeleb Dressel 46.96 Blake Pieroni 47.87 Zach Apple 48.01 Tate Jackson 48.29 Nathan Adrian 48.50 Michael Chadwick 48.70 Ryan Held 48.70

200 free Townley Haas 1:46.37 Andrew Seliksar 1:46.74 Zach Apple 1:46.80 Drew Kibler 1:47.16 Blake Pieroni 1:47.25 Caeleb Dressel 1:47.31

400 free Zane Grothe 3:45.78 Mitch D’Arrigo 3:48.39 Trey Freeman 3:49.16 Kieran Smith 3:50.99 Zach Yeadon 3:51.18 Mikey Calvillo 3:51.36

800 free Zane Grothe 7:50.14 Jordan Wilimovsky 7:53.11 Nick Norman 7:57.95 Kieran Smith 8:00.20 Mitch D’Arrigo 8:01.56 True Sweetser 8:01.93

1500 free Jordan Wilimovsky 14:59.94 Nick Norman 15:09.29 Michael Brinegar 15:10.53 Zane Grothe 15:13.29 Brennan Gravley 15:19.59 David Heron 15:19.74

100 back Ryan Murphy 52.44 Matt Grevers 52.82 Michael Andrew 53.40 Jacob Pebley 53.40 Justin Ress 53.81 Daniel Carr 54.31

200 back Ryan Murphy 1:54.12 Austin Katz 1:55.57 Jacob Pebley 1:56.35 Clark Beach 1:57.15 Shaine Casas 1:57.34 Daniel Carr 1:58.46

100 breast Andrew Wilson 58.95 Cody Miller 59.24 Ian Finnerty 59.49 Michael Andrew 59.52 Brandon Fischer 59.86 Nic Fink 1:00.21

200 breast Andrew Wilson 2:07.86 Josh Prenot 2:08.77 Will Licon 2:08.88 Cody Miller 2:08.98 Daniel Roy 2:09.50 Nic Fink 2:09.93

100 fly Caeleb Dressel 49.50 Andrew Seliskar 51.42 Michael Andrew 51.87 Jack Conger 51.91 Luca Urlando 52.04 Coleman Stewart 52.11

200 fly Luca Urlando 1:53.84 Zach Harting 1:55.26 Caeleb Dressel 1:56.29 Chase Kalisz 1:56.55 Zach Brown 1:57.14 Justin Wright 1:57.18

200 IM Chase Kalisz 1:56.78 Michael Andrew 1:57.49 Abrahm DeVine 1:57.66 Will Licon 1:59.74 Luca Urlando 2:00.12 Carson Foster 2:00.13