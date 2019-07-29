U.S. National Team Roundup: Current Top 6s After 2019 World Championships
This morning, we covered the races for U.S. National Team status that should really take shape during this week’s U.S. Nationals and next week’s Pan American Games.
Now, we’ll look at the current top 6 in each event, who are in line for U.S. National Team benefits if the season were to end today. We’ll use this list as a starting point, and track new swimmers jumping onto the lists (and who they’re bumping out) each night of U.S. Nationals.
First, a refresher of what it means to be on the U.S. National Team and how the team is selected:
Benefits & Criteria
In contrast to the national travel teams that headed to World Championships, World University Games or Pan American Games this summer, the U.S. National Team is a broader umbrella, comprising the top American athletes in every Olympic event. We profiled the benefits and specific perks of National Team status a few years ago, but the most notable benefits include access to monthly stipends from USA Swimming, meet reimbursements and elite athlete health insurance, plus access to the U.S. Olympic Training Center.
