Federica Pellegrini Finishes Last World Champs As 9th-Most Decorated Swimmer

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italian freestyle star Federica Pellegrini has put a close on her World Championships career spanning from 2003 to 2019. The 30-year-old finished the 2019 Worlds meet with an 8th-consecutive medal in the 200 free, with her 2019 title being her 4th-ever world title in the event. Her winning time of 1:54.22 became the 6th-fastest performance in history alongside her all-time #3 performance and world record, both from 2009.

Her eighth medal in the 200 free, alongside her 2 world titles in the 400 free (2009/2011), make her the 5th-most decorated woman at the LC World Championships and 9th-most decorated swimmer history with individual medals alone.

All-Time Female Medals (Individual Events) Rank Swimmer Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 8 5 3 16 2 Katinka Hosszu Hungary 9 1 5 15 3 Yulia Efimova Russia 6 6 3 15 4 Katie Ledecky USA 11 2 13 5 Federica Pellegrini Italy 6 3 1 10

In her final swim at the 2019 World Championships, Pellegrini anchored the Italian 4×100 women’s medley relay to a new national record time of 3:56.50, just missing the podium. Her anchor split of 52.53 marks her first time ever splitting under 53 seconds. Looking at all women’s 100 free relay splits, Pellegrini had the 18th-fastest recorded split of the whole meet and was the 9th-fastest relay swimmer (based only on relay splits, lead-offs or otherwise).

Pellegrini closes her World championships career with 11 LC World medals, 10 from individual swims, 8 from the 200 free alone, and 4 of which were world titles.