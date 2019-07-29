Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Federica Pellegrini Finishes Last World Champs As 9th-Most Decorated Swimmer

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Italian freestyle star Federica Pellegrini has put a close on her World Championships career spanning from 2003 to 2019. The 30-year-old finished the 2019 Worlds meet with an 8th-consecutive medal in the 200 free, with her 2019 title being her 4th-ever world title in the event. Her winning time of 1:54.22 became the 6th-fastest performance in history alongside her all-time #3 performance and world record, both from 2009.

Her eighth medal in the 200 free, alongside her 2 world titles in the 400 free (2009/2011), make her the 5th-most decorated woman at the LC World Championships and 9th-most decorated swimmer history with individual medals alone.

All-Time Female Medals (Individual Events)
Rank Swimmer Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 8 5 3 16
2 Katinka Hosszu Hungary 9 1 5 15
3 Yulia Efimova Russia 6 6 3 15
4 Katie Ledecky USA 11 2 13
5 Federica Pellegrini Italy 6 3 1 10

 

All-Time Medals (Individual Events)
Rank Swimmer Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Michael Phelps USA 15 5 20
2 Ryan Lochte USA 10 3 3 16
3 Sarah Sjostrom Sweden 8 5 3 16
4 Katinka Hosszu Hungary 9 1 5 15
5 Yulia Efimova Russia 6 6 3 15
6 Sun Yang China 11 2 1 14
7 Grant Hackett Australia 7 6 1 14
8 Katie Ledecky USA 11 2 13
9 Federica Pellegrini Italy 6 3 1 10
10 Leisel Jones Australia 4 4 1 9

In her final swim at the 2019 World Championships, Pellegrini anchored the Italian 4×100 women’s medley relay to a new national record time of 3:56.50, just missing the podium. Her anchor split of 52.53 marks her first time ever splitting under 53 seconds. Looking at all women’s 100 free relay splits, Pellegrini had the 18th-fastest recorded split of the whole meet and was the 9th-fastest relay swimmer (based only on relay splits, lead-offs or otherwise).

Rank Swimmer (Country) Best Relay Split
1 Cate Campbell (AUS) 51.10
2 Simone Manuel (USA) 51.86
3 Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) 51.95
4 Penny Oleksiak (CAN) 52.00
5 Emma McKeon (AUS) 52.06
6 Taylor Ruck (CAN) 52.19
7 Bronte Campbell (AUS) 52.32
8 Femke Heemskerk (NED) 52.41
9 Federica Pellegrini (ITA) 52.53

Pellegrini closes her World championships career with 11 LC World medals, 10 from individual swims, 8 from the 200 free alone, and 4 of which were world titles.

Swimfan

She for sure done? I think she might swim in 2021

36 minutes ago
Yuri Orlov

That’s what she said. Hope she’s gonna change her mind.

3 minutes ago
Swimfan

Congratulations to her! Amazing career!

12 seconds ago

