Federica Pellegrini Finishes Last World Champs As 9th-Most Decorated Swimmer

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Start Lists
- Results
Italian freestyle star Federica Pellegrini has put a close on her World Championships career spanning from 2003 to 2019. The 30-year-old finished the 2019 Worlds meet with an 8th-consecutive medal in the 200 free, with her 2019 title being her 4th-ever world title in the event. Her winning time of 1:54.22 became the 6th-fastest performance in history alongside her all-time #3 performance and world record, both from 2009.
Her eighth medal in the 200 free, alongside her 2 world titles in the 400 free (2009/2011), make her the 5th-most decorated woman at the LC World Championships and 9th-most decorated swimmer history with individual medals alone.
|All-Time Female Medals (Individual Events)
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Sweden
|8
|5
|3
|16
|2
|Katinka Hosszu
|Hungary
|9
|1
|5
|15
|3
|Yulia Efimova
|Russia
|6
|6
|3
|15
|4
|Katie Ledecky
|USA
|11
|2
|13
|5
|Federica Pellegrini
|Italy
|6
|3
|1
|10
|All-Time Medals (Individual Events)
|Rank
|Swimmer
|Country
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|Michael Phelps
|USA
|15
|5
|–
|20
|2
|Ryan Lochte
|USA
|10
|3
|3
|16
|3
|Sarah Sjostrom
|Sweden
|8
|5
|3
|16
|4
|Katinka Hosszu
|Hungary
|9
|1
|5
|15
|5
|Yulia Efimova
|Russia
|6
|6
|3
|15
|6
|Sun Yang
|China
|11
|2
|1
|14
|7
|Grant Hackett
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|14
|8
|Katie Ledecky
|USA
|11
|2
|13
|9
|Federica Pellegrini
|Italy
|6
|3
|1
|10
|10
|Leisel Jones
|Australia
|4
|4
|1
|9
In her final swim at the 2019 World Championships, Pellegrini anchored the Italian 4×100 women’s medley relay to a new national record time of 3:56.50, just missing the podium. Her anchor split of 52.53 marks her first time ever splitting under 53 seconds. Looking at all women’s 100 free relay splits, Pellegrini had the 18th-fastest recorded split of the whole meet and was the 9th-fastest relay swimmer (based only on relay splits, lead-offs or otherwise).
|Rank
|Swimmer (Country)
|Best Relay Split
|1
|Cate Campbell (AUS)
|51.10
|2
|Simone Manuel (USA)
|51.86
|3
|Sarah Sjostrom (SWE)
|51.95
|4
|Penny Oleksiak (CAN)
|52.00
|5
|Emma McKeon (AUS)
|52.06
|6
|Taylor Ruck (CAN)
|52.19
|7
|Bronte Campbell (AUS)
|52.32
|8
|Femke Heemskerk (NED)
|52.41
|9
|Federica Pellegrini (ITA)
|52.53
Pellegrini closes her World championships career with 11 LC World medals, 10 from individual swims, 8 from the 200 free alone, and 4 of which were world titles.
She for sure done? I think she might swim in 2021
That’s what she said. Hope she’s gonna change her mind.
Congratulations to her! Amazing career!