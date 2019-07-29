Kathleen Baker Heads To Berlin For German Nationals

2019 GERMAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The sport of swimming never stops, as the nation of Germany is set to hold its Championship meet just days after the conclusion of the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, Korea.

Headed to Berlin is an American in the form of Kathleen Baker, the former World Record holder in the women’s 100m backstroke. Baker competed in Korea, where she finished 6th in both the 50m and 100m back in respective times of 27.69 and 59.56, while just missing out of the women’s 200m back in 9th with a semi effort of 2:09.68.

Her first event, the women’s 100m back, represented her return to the pool in her first race in 4th months. The Team Elite start suffered a rib injury while sick in April.

Baker will start for the club Essenes in both the 100m and 200m back at these German Nationals, alongside boyfriend Marius Kusch. Both train under Coach David Marsh in San Diego.

For the home nation, additional competitors include Franziska Hentke, Lisa Hopink, Angelina Kohler, Christian Diener, Sarah Kohler, Maximillian Pilger, Fabian Schwingenschloegl and Florian Wellbrock.

Wellbrock made history in Gwangju by becoming the first man ever to take gold in both the 10k open water event and the 1500m freestyle event at a major international meet.