Heilman Breaks Another LSC Record in a Secondary Event on Saturday at Virginia Champs

2023 VIRGINIA SWIMMING SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

March 2-5, 2023

Collegiate School Aquatic Center, Richmond, VA

SCY (25 yards)

More off-event personal bests from Thomas Heilman and a lot of multi-event champions highlighted the 3rd day of action at the 2023 Virginia Swimming Senior Championships on Saturday.

Heilman, after winning and setting best times in the 100 breast and 400 IM on Friday, did the same in the 200 breaststroke and 100 backstroke on Saturday.

First, in the 200 breaststroke, he swam 1:57.80 to win by almost five seconds. That just-missed the Meet Record, but it took more than two seconds off the old Virginia Swimming LSC Record of 1:59.95 that was set by Patrick Lacore in 2017. Heilman’s 100 breaststroke on Friday broke Lacore’s LSC Record too, done at that same meet.

Heilman’s previous best time in the 200 breast was 2:07.96, so this was a 10 second drop. He now ranks 34th all-time in the 15-16 age group in that event, and holds 8 short course yards LSC Records in the 15-16 age group alone.

Heilman rolled off that into the 100 backstroke, where he posted a 47.91 to undercut his previous best of 49.36 from March 2022. He’ll swim his most-primary event of the meet on Sunday, the 100 back, which so far includes a personal best of 42.91 in prelims.

Absent from that 100 backstroke was the LSC Record holder Kyle Peck from the Rappahannock Stingrays. Peck has been more focused on butterfly races this week, completing a sweep with a win in the 200 on Saturday.

Peck swam 1:46.57, which between prelims and finals knocked more than two seconds off his personal best. Peck, a junior, is committed to Texas next season.

Heilman’s Cavalier Aquatics teammate David King grabbed his 3rd individual win of the meet so far, and 4th overall, in the 500 free. He swam 4:21.24. That’s two seconds better than he was at Winter Juniors – East in the fall and adds to earlier wins in the mile (15:02.76), 200 free (1:36.63), and 800 free relay (6:36.90).

Girls’ racing saw a number of swimmers pick up their second or third individual victories on Saturday too. 18-year-old Wyllo Hanson from the Coast Guard Blue Dolphins won the 200 yard fly in 1:59.86, about half-a-second better than 14-year-old Emerson Callis (2:00.33).

For Hanson, an Auburn commit, that is a best time by 1.7 seconds and moves her within two-tenths of SEC Championship scoring territory in a race where Auburn only had one scorer last season – Avery Bargeron picked up 1 point for 24th place.

Hanson also won the 200 free on Saturday (1:47.14).

NOVA 15-year-old Elle Scott picked up her 3rd individual win on Saturday, winning the 200 breaststroke in 2:10.04. That’s her biggest drop of her three wins this weekend, knocking 2.77 seconds off her previous best from Winter Juniors – East.

She also won the 100 breast (1:00.48 – .4 drop) and 100 fly (53.41 – .85 drop) on Friday, and also swam the leadoff leg of the winning 800 free relay (splitting 1:47.82 – a 2.5 second drop).

Other Day 3 Winners & Notables