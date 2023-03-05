Ryan Murphy Feeling “Comfortable” With Fatigue in Longer Races

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Ryan Murphy dominated the 200 backstroke in Ft. Lauderdale, clocking a solid 1:56.4, well over 3 seconds ahead of the field. Murphy has been in a heavy training block since before the Knoxville Pro Swim and is happy with where his racing is at the moment. The Olympic champ notes that he likes that he’s feeling comfortable swimming through fatigue once it set in during the latter half of the race.