Heemskerk Wins Twice, Takes Top Bonus To Close Flanders Cup

2018 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP

Prize Money

Overall FINA points:

1st: €2000 (~USD$2446)

2nd: €1500 (~USD$1835)

3rd: €1000 (~USD$1223)

4th: €500 (~USD$612)

5th: €250 (~USD$306)

in eddition to the bonues for the first three swimmers in individual events:

1st: €250 (~USD$306)

2nd: €100 (~USD$122)

3rd: €50 (~USD$61)

Femke Heemskerk won two events and used the first one to leapfrog Ranomi Kromowidjojo for the meet’s top FINA points swim and the €2000 bonus going along with it.

After day 1, Kromowidjojo led all FINA point swims with a 53.74 win in the 100 free. That was worth 909 FINA points, topping the 894 from Heemskerk on a 54.03. But on day 2, Heemskerk blasted a 1:56.54 to win the session-opening 200 free and rack up 911 FINA points.

Heemskerk would go on to win the 200 IM in 2:13.19, though that didn’t supplant her top pointed swim.

Andrii Govorov had the swim of the day on the men’s side, going 23.29 to win the men’s 50 fly. That’s the fastest time in the world this season and broke a meet record. It also earned him the 4th-place points swim bonus on the men’s side. Marco Koch‘s 200 breast from day 1 remained the top overall swim for men.

A trio of other swimmers won dual titles on day 2:

Danas Rapsys won the 50 back (25.55) and 200 back (1:57.33), and his 200 free from day 1 held up as the second-best swim among men for the meet.

won the 50 back (25.55) and 200 back (1:57.33), and his 200 free from day 1 held up as the second-best swim among men for the meet. Fanny Lecluyse took home the 200 breast (2:27.62) and the 50 breast (31.52), winning the latter by just .01 seconds over Anna Elendt.

took home the 200 breast (2:27.62) and the 50 breast (31.52), winning the latter by just .01 seconds over David Verraszto won a pair of races: the 400 IM in 4:19.76 and the 1500 free in 15:44.36.

In addition, Pieter Timmers cracked the top 5 in FINA points with a 49.03 win in the 100 free.

Here are the top performance bonuses for the meet:

Women:

Femke Heemskerk, 200 free: 1:56.54, 911 Ranomi Kromowidjojo, 100 free: 53.74, 909 Simona Baumtrova, 50 back: 28.46, 859 Kim Busch, 50 free: 25.04, 851 Kira Toussaint, 100 back: 1:01.37, 849

Men: