Happy Olympic Day: Check Out The 20 Most-Decorated Olympic Swimmers Ever

June 23 marks Olympic Day, a holiday dedicated to the Olympic movement and its three pillars: move, learn and discover. To celebrate, we’re giving swim fans a chance to move (their mouse to scroll lower down this page), learn (about the most-decorated Olympic swimmers of all-time) and discover (some swimming legends they may not have previously known).

Of course, it’s no secret who’s atop this list. And the difference between #1 and #2 (a margin of 16 total medals and 14 golds) highlights just how historic Michael Phelps‘ achievements in the sport have been.

It’s also interesting to note that Team USA has the top 8 swimmers on this list. The only swimmer from outside the USA to ever crack double digits in total Olympic medals is Franziska van Almsick, who never won an Olympic gold, but racked up 4 silver and 6 bronze over a lengthy career that spanned the 1992, 1996, 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games.

Most-Decorated Olympic Swimmers of All-Time