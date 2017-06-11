GW Bolsters C/O 2021 with Divers Nachtwey, Hayward, Tomczyk, Arendes and Dickinson

George Washington University will be welcoming five divers into the class of 2021 this fall. Peter Nachtwey of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Nathaniel Hayward of Wells, Maine, and Nicholas Tomczyk of Reading, Pennsylvania are set to join the men’s team, while Rock Tavern, New York’s Gabriella Arendes and Rachel Dickinson of Davie, Florida will dive for the women’s team.

Peter Nachtwey

“I chose GWU because of the atmosphere of the school in Washington, DC; I have a passion for politics and other cultures, and being in DC gives me the ability to further engage myself in those fields.”

Nachtwey is a senior at Chagrin Falls High School, where he was a top-8 diver in each of his four high school seasons. He wrapped up his prep career with a second-place finish (456.10 points) at the 2017 OHSAA Division 2 State Diving Championships. Nachtwey competes year-round for American Flyers Diving. At the 2016 USA Diving ATT National Diving Championships he reached the quarter-finals on the 3m board and the semis on the platform.

Nathaniel Hayward

“I chose GW for the academic program as well as the prime location. The location of the school ensures the next 4 years of my education will be fun and adventurous!”

Hayward is finishing up his senior year at Wells High School and will graduate in June 2017. Hayward has won the diving event at the Maine High School Boys Class B Championships the last two years in a row. He competes for Solo Aquatics outside of high school.

Nicholas Tomczyk

Tomczyk is a senior at Exeter Township Senior High School. He placed sixth in the diving event at the 2017 PIAA State Diving Meet AAA, after a ninth-place finish his junior year. Tomczyk dives year-round with West Chester Diving and has competed at the USA Junior Nationals and AAU Nationals.

Gabriella Arendes

“I committed to George Washington University because I love the atmosphere of both the culture of the team and the city. The coaches all seem to be amazing and I am very excited to spend my next four years there.”

Arendes is getting ready to graduate from Washingtonville High School in Washingtonville, New York. She placed eighth in diving at the 2016 NYSPHSAA Section IX Championships last November. Arendes dives with the club team High Dive Champions, with whom she competes at the USA Junior Nationals level.

Rachel Dickinson

Dickinson is a senior at University School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She finished 13th on the 1-meter board at the 2016 FHSAA 1A State Championships. Dickinson competes year-round for Plantation Diving Team

