Grand Canyon Sweeps Men’s Relays on First Night of WACs

2019 Western Athletic Conference Championships

Wednesday-Saturday, February 27th-March 2nd

University of Houston. Houston, TX

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES (POST-DAY 1)

WOMEN

1. Northern Arizona University 133 2. Idaho, University of 97 3. New Mexico State University 89 4. Northern Colorado, University 72 5. Grand Canyon University 66 6. California State University Ba 64 7. California Baptist University 62 8. Seattle University 44

MEN

1. Grand Canyon University 114 2. University of Wyoming 95 3. University of Nevada Las Vegas 94 4. California Baptist University 83 5. U.S. Air Force Academy 82 6. California State University Ba 67 7. Seattle University 24

The first night of WACs concluded tonight with Northern Arizona and Grand Canyon holding solid leads in the women’s and men’s team battles respectively. Grand Canyon swept all 3 men’s events tonight, while NAU won a women’s event and came in 2nd twice.

Starting with the men’s meet, Grand Canyon pulled off a dominant win in the 200 medley relay, clocking in at 1:25.78. While that time was actually not a season best for GCU, they did win the event by 2 seconds. Mark Nikolaev led off in a blistering 20.79, with Bogdan Plavin, Daniil Antipov, and Mazen Shoukri following with splits of 24.41, 20.63, and 19.95 respectively. GCU then won the 800 free relay by about 3 seconds, swimming a 6:25.07. Nikolaev and Antipov also competed here, splitting 1:35.28 and 1:34.40 on the 3rd and 4th legs respectively. Samuel McKenzie led the relay off in 1:38.31, and Florent Janin was the 2nd leg swimmer, clocking a 1:37.08. GCU also won the men’s 1 meter diving finals, with Toscani Hufnagel scoring 333.80 points to clinch the victory.

Northern Colorado won the women’s 200 medley relay, swimming a 1:40.66 with a relay consisting of 3 freshmen. Madelyn Moore led off in 25.16, and Maria Heymans split 28.88 breast, and Morgan King was 24.29 on the fly split. Emily Hamel, a junior, was the lone non-freshman, and anchored in 22.33. California State Bakersfield took 1st in the women’s 800 free relay. Jayssie Haynes (1:50.81), Maddie Cosgrove (1:50.31), Autumn D’Arcy (1:47.25), and Alisa Cooke (1:51.99) combined for a 7:20.36, taking the vent by about 2 seconds.

Northern Arizona took 1st in the women’s 3 meter diving, where Tatiana Kurach posted a 305.30, winning by 18 points.