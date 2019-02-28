Abbey Weitzeil Runs Down the Field with #2 Split All-Time in 20.57

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 200 medley relay at the 2019 Women’s Pac-12 Championships was a close one, but Cal junior, U.S. Olympian, and 50 free American Record holder Abbey Weitzeil was the difference maker in the battle for gold tonight. After trailing to the Stanford Cardinal during the first 3 legs, Weitzeil unleashed a huge anchor splits to secure the victory for Cal. Her 20.57 effort was the 2nd fastest split in history behind only Simone Manuel’s 20.45 from the 2018 NCAA Championships.

There are only 17 recorded sub-21 splits in history by women in the 50 freestyle. The feat has only been accomplished by 11 female swimmers ever. As the fastest 50 yard freestyler in history, Weitzeil could move to the top of these rankings by season’s end. She and Tennessee sprint ace Erika Brown are the only women to have put up sub-21s this season. Brown split in the 20-range twice at last week’s SEC Championships with a 20.91 and 20.80.

Weitzeil set the American Record in the 50 free back in 2016, when she swam a 21.12 at the American Short Course Championships. She hasn’t been able to match that time since she started her collegiate career, but could be on track for a breakthrough after her fastest relay split ever. The NCAA Championships could set the stage for a fast showdown between Weitzeil and Brown. In the individual 50 free at SECs, Brown took down the NCAA Record and came dangerously close to Weitzeil’s American Record in 21.15. That was the 2nd fastest performance in history. Manuel, who won the 50 free the last 2 seasons with an NCAA Record for Stanford of 21.17 in 2017, chose to forego this season of NCAA swimming and opted to begin her pro career instead.

All Women’s Sub-21 50 Free Relay Splits: