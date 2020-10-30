Georgia Women Wallop Florida at Home, Harnish and Freshman Parker Win Two Each

FLORIDA V. GEORGIA

Friday, October 30th, 2020

Athens, GA

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Georgia – 184 Florida – 116

The University of Georgia women hosted the University of Florida women this morning in Athens, easily taking down the Gators. Notably, one of Florida’s top sprint freestylers/butterfliers, sophomore Talia Bates, did not race today; Georgia likely would’ve still won the meet by a large margin if Bates raced, though.

Georgia kicked off the day with a narrow win in the 200 medley, hitting the wall at 1:39.63 to edge Florida’s 1:39.97. Despite big splits from freshman Cecelia Porter (27.22 breast) and sophomore NC State transfer Katie Mack (22.30 free), Florida couldn’t quite make up the deficit after backstroke. Georgia led off with senior Gabi Fa’amausili in 24.99 to Florida freshman Lain Shahboz (25.68), and while Porter made up ground on UGA sophomore Zoie Hartman (27.75), Bulldog junior Dakota Luther was 24.57 on the fly leg to cushion the lead over Florida freshman Kenady Beil (24.77) before UGA freshman Maxine Parker did enough to finish on top with a 22.32 anchor leg.

Notably, Georgia’s B relay had two legs out-split their A: senior Danielle Dellatorre was 27.53 on breast and junior Tatum Smith was 24.51 on fly.

The Bulldogs continued to roll; when they won, they won big today. Senior Courtney Harnish took the 200 free (1:47.04) and 500 free (4:47.51), leading a 1-2 in both. Dellatore and Hartman swept the breaststrokes, too; Hartman was 1:00.56 ahead of Dellatore’s 1:00.99 with Florida’s Vanessa Pearl (a junior) and Porter back at 1:01-highs, while Dellatore lunged to a 2:11.38 win in the 200 ahead of Hartman (2:13.36) and Pearl’s 2:13.56.

UGA freshman Parker was able to hold off Florida’s Mack in both sprint free races; Parker got the edge in the 50, 22.80 to 22.87, and the 100, 49.86 to 50.24. Mack, a versatile sprint recruit who spent one season with NC State, is looking very good. While she mostly swam backstroke and IM with the Wolfpack, she stuck to sprint free today, and went her fastest dual meet times ever in both the 50 and 100 today. Her 50 free flat-start time today was just .20 off of her lifetime best, a 22.60 from back in 2017.

Bulldog junior Callie Dickinson also nabbed two wins; she was 1:58.85 to take the 200 back and 53.73 in the 100 fly, edging Luther’s 54.49; Luther won the 200 fly earlier in 1:57.95, as Dickinson took second (1:58.06) and Harnish third (1:59.53).

Florida did get one win in the pool with freshman Shahboz, who eked out a victory in the 100 back over UGA’s Fa’amausili, 54.86 to 54.89. The Gators also crashed the boards, going 1-2-3 in the 3-meter led by junior Elizabeth Perez (343.13) and 1-2 in the 1-meter led by senior Ashley McCool (291.90).

