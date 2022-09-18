Georgia 1-5A HS State Champion Evelyn Entrekin Hands Commitment to Houston

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Evelyn Entrekin from Brookhaven, GA has announced her commitment to the University of Houston for the fall of 2023.

Entriekin is a senior at Chamblee High School, where she is the reigning Georgia High School 1-5A (Small Schools) State Champion in the 100 breaststroke (1:03.55). At the 2021 State Championship meet, Entriekin also finished as the runner-up in the 200 IM in 2021 with a time of 2:05.33. At the club level, Entrekin represents Dynamo Swim Club, where she is a Junior Nationals Qualifier in the breaststroke events. Last month, she competed in the 2022 Junior National Championships in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, splitting a personal best in the 50 breaststroke (35.52) on the opening split of the 100.

Best Times SCY:

100 breaststroke: 1:03.31

200 breaststroke: 2:15.85

200 IM: 2:05.33

400 IM: 4:26.95

100 butterfly: 56.94

With her best times, Entriekin will fit in well in Houston’s breaststroke group. Her time in the 100 breaststroke would have ranked 3rd on the roster last season, right behind multi-time AAC finalist Audrey McKinnon. Likewise, she would have also held the team’s 3rd fastest time in the 200 breaststroke, also behind McKinnon. As a high school senior, Entriekin is already in the position to score at AACs in both breaststroke events and both IM events. However, the University of Houston recently announced that it will be moving to the Big 12 at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, meaning that Entriekin will be among the first Houston swimmers to compete under the new conference that will be seeing a large shake-up with the departure of Texas to the SEC.

At the 2022 AAC Championships, Houston finished 1st on the women’s side by a single point over SMU, scoring 867 points. The team won a total of 6 events, which included a victory in the women’s 100 breaststroke via Henrietta Fangli (1:00.02). Fangli also finished in third in the women’s 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:13.48. This was a notable win for head coach Tanica Jamison, who led the program to its 6th straight conference title in her first season leading the Houston Program.

With her commitment, Entriekin is slated to join Nora Hetyei, Megan Unruh, and Sydney Nethercutt in Houston’s class of 2027.

