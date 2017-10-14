Georgetown Men Defeat Towson 153-147, Women Fall 135-160

Meet Results
- October 14, 2017
- Washington D.C.
- Score
- Georgetown 153, Towson 147
- Towson 160, Georgetown 135
The Georgetown University swimming & diving team sp¬lit with Towson University in its first home dual meet of the season at McCarthy Pool. The Hoya men came away with a 153-147 victory, coming from behind in the final event of the meet, and the women’s side fell to the Tigers, 160-135.
On the men’s side, Towson held a three-point advantage going into the 32nd and final event of the meet – the 400-yard freestyle relay. The quartet of Jack Calderwood (Houston, Texas/Strake Jesuit College Prep), Drew Carbone (Chelmsford, Mass./Central Catholic), Jacob Kohlhoff (Tega Clay, N.C./Fort Mill) and Andrew Stange (St. James, N.Y./Saint Anthony’s) won by a one-second margin, finishing in 3:06.39. GU’s second relay, consisting of Terry Johnson (Carmichael, Calif./Jesuit), Emmanuel Emovon(Hattiesburg, Miss./Wando), Justin Summers (Weston, Conn./Weston) and Seth Maslowski (Cary, N.C./Green Hope) outstretched Towson’s relay by just .04 seconds to claim third and clinch the victory.
Stange and Carbone led the Hoyas with a pair victories apiece, each setting a McCarthy Pool record in the process. Carbone set a pool record with a 1:51.70 in the 200-yard backstroke, and he also led a Georgetown sweep of the top three spots in the 100-yard backstroke as Calderwood and Henry Hollinshead (Raleigh, N.C./Green Hope) finished second and third, respectively. Stange won both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle, setting a pool record with a 1:42.44 in the 200-yard freestyle. Jack Lynch(Ridgefield, Conn./Ridgefield) was GU’s other individual winner, touching the wall first in the 400-yard IM, while Ryan Blom (Hershey, Pa./Milton Hershey) also won both the 1- and 3-meter diving events.
Cristina Barrett (Chatham, N.J./Chatham) led the Hoya women’s squad with victories in the 500- and 1,000-yard freestyle events. Alexandra Rieker (Winston-Salem, N.C./Ronald Reagan) won the 200-yard breaststroke, while Olivia Schubert (Staten Island, N.Y./Saint Joseph Hill Academy) led a sweep of the 400-yard IM as Lauren Henasey (Newtown, Pa./Germantown Academic) and Megan Smith (Manhasset, N.Y./Manhasset) took second and third, respectively. Elizabeth Miller (Wayland, Mass./Wayland) won the 1-meter dive, while Margaret Barnhorst (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla./Ponte Vedra) finished right behind her in second.
The Hoyas will be back in action in a dual meet at Davidson College on Saturday, October 28. The meet will get underway at 11 a.m.
WOMEN: The Towson University women’s swimming and diving team opened the 2017-18 season with a resounding 160-135 win at Georgetown on Saturday, winning 10 of 14 events and swimming the final two as exhibition after securing the victory.
Senior Jacy Icard led the way, earning a pair of first-place finishes and contributing to a first-place relay team.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Towson opened the meet with a first and third place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Icard, junior Amanda Rosa, senior Kendall Krumenacker and senior Caitlin Manthe touched the wall in 1:47.03 for first place while the team of junior Haley Sutton, sophomore Kalyn Fetter, junior Tara Goss and junior Ryan Ulrich took third in 1:48.68.
- Icard won the 100-yard backstroke as she touched the wall in 57.41 seconds. She also captured the 200-yard backstroke completing the event in 2:05.26.
- Krumenacker secured the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.84.
- Rosa picked up a first-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke as she touched the wall in 1:07.28. She also recorded a second place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:28.15.
- Sophomore Megan Cowan picked up her first career event win as she claimed the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:08.56.
- Manthe took home the 50-yard freestyle as she needed just 24.51 seconds to touch the wall. She also finished third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.56 seconds.
- Sophomore Annemarie Schnoor won the 100-yard freestyle in 52.91 seconds. She finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.95 seconds.
- Goss won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.10. She also had a second place finish in the 200-yard freestyle after touching the wall in 1:57.99.
- Junior Kelsey Jehl gave the Tigers a diving win as she posted a 302.10 to claim the 3-meter diving title. The Tigers grabbed the top two spots in that event as junior Emily Wilson recorded 282.68 for second place.
- Sophomore Sarah-Margaret Locke picked up a pair of second-place finishes for the Tigers. Her time of 10:28.45 in the 1,000-yard freestyle secured second place. She also took second in the 500-yard freestyle as she touched the wall in 5:08.97.
- Sophomore Jacki Shoening took second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.66.
UP NEXT
- The Tigers are back in the pool on Friday, October 20 when they travel to Annapolis for a tri-meet at Navy with Johns Hopkins.
MEN: The Towson University men’s swimming and diving team fell in a tightly contested meet at Georgetown on Saturday to open the 2017-18 season. With a first-place finish in the last event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Hoyas edged out a 153-147 victory.
Georgetown posted a first and third-place finish in the race, giving them 13 points which help them overcome a four-point deficit going into the final event.
The junior duo of Aaron Magazine and Jack Saunderson each had two individual event victories while Saunderson added a victory in the 200-yard medley relay.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Saunderson picked up two wins in the 100 and 200-yard butterfly. He finished the 200 fly a full six seconds ahead off second place and finished three seconds ahead of the next competitor in the 100.
- Magazine earned victories in the 500 and 1,000-yard freestyle, leading a 1-2-3 finish for Towson in both events. In the 500, he was followed by sophomore Hunter Wright and junior Evan Brophy. In the 1,000 free, he led sophomore Matt Kenney and junior Andrew Snyder.
- Brophy also had a third-place finish in the 200 free.
- Sophomore Ryan O’Leary and senior Nick Essing each had individual victories and were part of the 200-yard medley relay team with Saunderson and sophomore Owen Robinson that started the scoring with a first-place finish.
- O’Leary finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 58.80 seconds while Essing took first in the 50-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 21.37 seconds, just edging his brother, sophomore Matt Essing, who finished second in 21.89 seconds.
- Nick Essing also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.07 seconds.
- Junior Stefan Keller took home first place in the 200-yard breaststroke with a mark of 2:09.56, just ahead of O’Leary who finished second in 2:10.02.
- Senior Colin Roddy finished second in the 400-yard individual medley in a time of 4:06.64 which was just 0.38 seconds behind Georgetown’s Jack Lynch. Keller came in third.
- Freshman Will Canny had a strong collegiate debut as he finished second in the 1 and 3-meter diving events.
UP NEXT
- The Tigers are back in the pool on Friday, October 20 when they travel to Annapolis for a tri-meet at Navy with Johns Hopkins.
