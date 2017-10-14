Georgetown Men Defeat Towson 153-147, Women Fall 135-160

Meet Results

October 14, 2017

Washington D.C.

Score MEN: Georgetown 153, Towson 147 WOMEN: Towson 160, Georgetown 135



The Georgetown University swimming & diving team sp¬lit with Towson University in its first home dual meet of the season at McCarthy Pool. The Hoya men came away with a 153-147 victory, coming from behind in the final event of the meet, and the women’s side fell to the Tigers, 160-135.

On the men’s side, Towson held a three-point advantage going into the 32nd and final event of the meet – the 400-yard freestyle relay. The quartet of Jack Calderwood (Houston, Texas/Strake Jesuit College Prep), Drew Carbone (Chelmsford, Mass./Central Catholic), Jacob Kohlhoff (Tega Clay, N.C./Fort Mill) and Andrew Stange (St. James, N.Y./Saint Anthony’s) won by a one-second margin, finishing in 3:06.39. GU’s second relay, consisting of Terry Johnson (Carmichael, Calif./Jesuit), Emmanuel Emovon(Hattiesburg, Miss./Wando), Justin Summers (Weston, Conn./Weston) and Seth Maslowski (Cary, N.C./Green Hope) outstretched Towson’s relay by just .04 seconds to claim third and clinch the victory.

Stange and Carbone led the Hoyas with a pair victories apiece, each setting a McCarthy Pool record in the process. Carbone set a pool record with a 1:51.70 in the 200-yard backstroke, and he also led a Georgetown sweep of the top three spots in the 100-yard backstroke as Calderwood and Henry Hollinshead (Raleigh, N.C./Green Hope) finished second and third, respectively. Stange won both the 100- and 200-yard freestyle, setting a pool record with a 1:42.44 in the 200-yard freestyle. Jack Lynch(Ridgefield, Conn./Ridgefield) was GU’s other individual winner, touching the wall first in the 400-yard IM, while Ryan Blom (Hershey, Pa./Milton Hershey) also won both the 1- and 3-meter diving events.

Cristina Barrett (Chatham, N.J./Chatham) led the Hoya women’s squad with victories in the 500- and 1,000-yard freestyle events. Alexandra Rieker (Winston-Salem, N.C./Ronald Reagan) won the 200-yard breaststroke, while Olivia Schubert (Staten Island, N.Y./Saint Joseph Hill Academy) led a sweep of the 400-yard IM as Lauren Henasey (Newtown, Pa./Germantown Academic) and Megan Smith (Manhasset, N.Y./Manhasset) took second and third, respectively. Elizabeth Miller (Wayland, Mass./Wayland) won the 1-meter dive, while Margaret Barnhorst (Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla./Ponte Vedra) finished right behind her in second.

The Hoyas will be back in action in a dual meet at Davidson College on Saturday, October 28. The meet will get underway at 11 a.m.

WOMEN: The Towson University women’s swimming and diving team opened the 2017-18 season with a resounding 160-135 win at Georgetown on Saturday, winning 10 of 14 events and swimming the final two as exhibition after securing the victory.

Senior Jacy Icard led the way, earning a pair of first-place finishes and contributing to a first-place relay team.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Towson opened the meet with a first and third place finish in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Icard, junior Amanda Rosa , senior Kendall Krumenacker and senior Caitlin Manthe touched the wall in 1:47.03 for first place while the team of junior Haley Sutton , sophomore Kalyn Fetter , junior Tara Goss and junior Ryan Ulrich took third in 1:48.68.

, senior and senior touched the wall in 1:47.03 for first place while the team of junior , sophomore , junior and junior took third in 1:48.68. Icard won the 100-yard backstroke as she touched the wall in 57.41 seconds. She also captured the 200-yard backstroke completing the event in 2:05.26.

Krumenacker secured the top spot in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.84.

Rosa picked up a first-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke as she touched the wall in 1:07.28. She also recorded a second place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:28.15.

Sophomore Megan Cowan picked up her first career event win as she claimed the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:08.56.

picked up her first career event win as she claimed the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:08.56. Manthe took home the 50-yard freestyle as she needed just 24.51 seconds to touch the wall. She also finished third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.56 seconds.

Sophomore Annemarie Schnoor won the 100-yard freestyle in 52.91 seconds. She finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.95 seconds.

won the 100-yard freestyle in 52.91 seconds. She finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.95 seconds. Goss won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 58.10. She also had a second place finish in the 200-yard freestyle after touching the wall in 1:57.99.

Junior Kelsey Jehl gave the Tigers a diving win as she posted a 302.10 to claim the 3-meter diving title. The Tigers grabbed the top two spots in that event as junior Emily Wilson recorded 282.68 for second place.

gave the Tigers a diving win as she posted a 302.10 to claim the 3-meter diving title. The Tigers grabbed the top two spots in that event as junior recorded 282.68 for second place. Sophomore Sarah-Margaret Locke picked up a pair of second-place finishes for the Tigers. Her time of 10:28.45 in the 1,000-yard freestyle secured second place. She also took second in the 500-yard freestyle as she touched the wall in 5:08.97.

picked up a pair of second-place finishes for the Tigers. Her time of 10:28.45 in the 1,000-yard freestyle secured second place. She also took second in the 500-yard freestyle as she touched the wall in 5:08.97. Sophomore Jacki Shoening took second place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.66.

UP NEXT

The Tigers are back in the pool on Friday, October 20 when they travel to Annapolis for a tri-meet at Navy with Johns Hopkins.

MEN: The Towson University men’s swimming and diving team fell in a tightly contested meet at Georgetown on Saturday to open the 2017-18 season. With a first-place finish in the last event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Hoyas edged out a 153-147 victory.

Georgetown posted a first and third-place finish in the race, giving them 13 points which help them overcome a four-point deficit going into the final event.

The junior duo of Aaron Magazine and Jack Saunderson each had two individual event victories while Saunderson added a victory in the 200-yard medley relay.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Saunderson picked up two wins in the 100 and 200-yard butterfly. He finished the 200 fly a full six seconds ahead off second place and finished three seconds ahead of the next competitor in the 100.

Magazine earned victories in the 500 and 1,000-yard freestyle, leading a 1-2-3 finish for Towson in both events. In the 500, he was followed by sophomore Hunter Wright and junior Evan Brophy . In the 1,000 free, he led sophomore Matt Kenney and junior Andrew Snyder .

and junior . In the 1,000 free, he led sophomore and junior . Brophy also had a third-place finish in the 200 free.

Sophomore Ryan O’Leary and senior Nick Essing each had individual victories and were part of the 200-yard medley relay team with Saunderson and sophomore Owen Robinson that started the scoring with a first-place finish.

and senior each had individual victories and were part of the 200-yard medley relay team with Saunderson and sophomore that started the scoring with a first-place finish. O’Leary finished first in the 100-yard breaststroke in 58.80 seconds while Essing took first in the 50-yard freestyle, touching the wall in 21.37 seconds, just edging his brother, sophomore Matt Essing , who finished second in 21.89 seconds.

, who finished second in 21.89 seconds. Nick Essing also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.07 seconds.

also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 47.07 seconds. Junior Stefan Keller took home first place in the 200-yard breaststroke with a mark of 2:09.56, just ahead of O’Leary who finished second in 2:10.02.

took home first place in the 200-yard breaststroke with a mark of 2:09.56, just ahead of O’Leary who finished second in 2:10.02. Senior Colin Roddy finished second in the 400-yard individual medley in a time of 4:06.64 which was just 0.38 seconds behind Georgetown’s Jack Lynch. Keller came in third.

finished second in the 400-yard individual medley in a time of 4:06.64 which was just 0.38 seconds behind Georgetown’s Jack Lynch. Keller came in third. Freshman Will Canny had a strong collegiate debut as he finished second in the 1 and 3-meter diving events.

UP NEXT